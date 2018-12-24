WATCH: ‘Let Me Be Frank,’ Kevin Spacey Appears to Address Sex Assault Charge [VIDEO]

In his Frank Underwood character from House of Cards, Kevin Spacey appears to address the just-announced charge of felony sexual assault the disgraced actor is facing in Massachusetts in a video he’s posted to YouTube and his Twitter account.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael D. O’Keefe announced the charge Monday.

The Boston Globe reported that in a phone call where O’Keefe was reading a prepared statement, a “public show-cause hearing was held in the case on Dec. 20 where a criminal complaint for the charge ‘against Kevin S. Fowler, also known as Kevin Spacey.'”

In July of 2106, it’s alleged that Spacey, 58, sexually assaulted Will Little, then age 19, on Nantucket Island. Little’s mother is prominent Boston-area journalist Heather Unruh.

In October of 2017, Unruh tweeted, “The #weinsteinscandal has emboldened me– #truth time. I was a Kevin Spacey fan until he assaulted a loved one. Time the dominoes fell.”

Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned in Nantucket District Court on Jan. 7, 2019, according to Globe.

In Spacey’s video, at once bold and bizarre, creepy even, with Spacey dressed in a holiday apron in a kitchen preparing a turkey, and in character as Frank Underwood, the actor appears to deny the allegations against him and tells the viewer “I know what you want …you want me back.”

“You wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn’t rush to judgment without facts, would you? Did you…”

Decidedly disturbing, some have commented that the video walks the line between method and madness: “The thin line between art and insanity.”

This may also be a reference to the fact that Spacey’s character was killed off in the recent season of the series and he’s hoping for a comeback. If he’s not incarcerated.