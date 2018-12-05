Neil Bush Family & Children: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Neil Bush, the son of former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, is the twice-married father of three children. He is also a grandfather.

Of all of the Bush kids, Neil Bush has led the most scandal-plagued life. His family life has been as tumultuous over the years as his professional life due to a bitter divorce. However, his life seemed to have steadied in recent years, and his Facebook page is filled with photos of his children, grandchildren and wife, Maria.

Neil Bush’s children have spoken warmly about their grandfather in the wake of George H.W. Bush’s death on November 30, 2018. Pierce Bush told CBS, “To the world, our grandfather was a president. But to us, he was just the world’s best grandfather.”

Wednesday on @CBSThisMorning: We sat down with President George HW Bush's grandchildren @laurenblauren and @PierceBush. Pierce told us, "to the world, our grandfather was a president. But to us, he was just the world's best grandfather." #Bush41 pic.twitter.com/SL1cLC89xy — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) December 4, 2018

Today, Neil Bush describes himself as Chairman at Points of Light and the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation. He and Maria are often photographed at events together.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Neil Bush Is Married to Maria Andrews, His Second Wife

Neil Bush has been married for more than 14 years to his second wife, Maria Andrews, now known as Maria Bush. They frequently appear together at events.

According to a 2018 article in The Houston Chronicle, Neil Bush and wife Maria Bush today “chair the annual fundraiser benefiting the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation.”

Maria Andrews once worked for the family’s charitable foundation.

According to Vanity Fair, the Mexican-born Maria Andrews was “a volunteer in the Houston literacy-foundation office of Barbara Bush” when she met Neil Bush. Vanity Fair says the couple first met at an event for Jeb Bush at a local hotel.

2. Neil Bush Went Through an Ugly Divorce With His First Wife, Sharon

Sharon Bush was the first wife of Neil Bush and, after 23 years, they divorced. The divorce was ugly, and nasty accusations flew back and forth.

It was alleged during the Neil/Sharon Bush divorce that Neil Bush was in love with another woman – Maria Andrews, according to Texas Monthly. The magazine quotes a letter allegedly from Neil to Maria that reads, “You’re the only woman I think about, want to be with, and am absolutely committed to. Sitting in front of your home with the moon so full in the sky makes my heart long for the day when we can fill each other with the magic and power of love!!”

ABC 13 reports of Neil: “He married Sharon Smith in 1980 and they divorced in 2003. In 2004, he married Maria Manass.”

Neil Bush proposed to Maria in France shortly after his marriage to Sharon ruptured.

3. Neil Bush Was Close to His Mother, Barbara Bush

Sharon Bush and Neil Bush had three children together. One of them, Lauren Bush Lauren, who is married to fashion designer Ralph Lauren’s son, had a child two days after Barbara Bush died.

Neil Bush wrote about the most recent birth on Facebook in a tribute devoted to his late mother: “Maria and I were so blessed to spend lots of time with mom and dad during mom’s last weeks and we are so grateful for the condolences and the outpouring of love expressed towards her by many, many friends.”

He continued, “Barbara Bush was loved by everyone. She lived a remarkable life blessing family, friends, and total strangers around the world. Mom left on her own terms. In the final hours she was comfortable, loving, surrounded by family, holding hands with dad. Maria and I will always be grateful for being able to say a proper goodbye to our wonderful mother. And then two days later, yesterday morning, two weeks before her due date, Lauren Bush Lauren gave birth to a beautiful 7 lb 8 oz baby boy Max Walker Lauren. The circle of life. God is good.”

4. Neil Bush Has Three Children, Including a Daughter Married to a Prominent Fashion Designer’s Son

Neil and Sharon Bush have three children together: Lauren, Pierce, and Ashley. Maria Bush also has three children with her first husband.

In March 2018, Pierce Bush married Sarahbeth Melson. Neil, Sharon, and Maria were all at the wedding.

In November 2018, Sharon wrote on Instagram of Pierce, “So proud of my son Pierce. He heads Big Brothers Big Sisters for Texas and recently raised over $300,000 for them!”

The couple’s daughter is now known as Lauren Bush Lauren because she married the son of clothing designer Ralph Lauren. Lauren Bush Lauren has two children with David Lauren.

5. Neil’s Children Have Spoken Lovingly About Their Grandfather

Pierce Bush is among the Bush grandchildren to speak lovingly in the former president’s memory. He wrote, “Last week, we had a beautiful Thanksgiving celebration, and even though his body was getting weaker, Gampy was 100% with us. His mind was sharp. His heart was pure. His love for family and life was present, as it always has been. Yesterday, we witnessed this very good man transition to meet his Maker and also be reunited with his beautiful Barbara, daughter Robin, and other loved ones in Heaven. There is no doubt this incredible man is in a better place yet I still feel a selfish sadness that I will not be able to stop by his house in Houston and say my usual, ‘Hi Gampy!’ and hear him respond with, ‘hey Piercey, what’s new?!’ He was always the best grandfather a kid could ask for. Fun and always inclusive of everyone. Never mean or angry. Always kind and thoughtful and loving. As long as I shall live, my heart will always beat with the love Gampy poured into me. He was the human embodiment of live and now that love is with its original Source.”

Lauren Bush Lauren wrote that her grandfather “was the center of our family and truly a good and kind man publicly and privately. He is someone I always looked up to and his legacy of service lives on in so many ways.” Three days after she was born, he wrote her a letter and said, “It’s a funny thing – when you get older, even if you have an exciting life surrounded by interesting people and having a chance to meet all the world’s leaders – even with all that what counts is family and love. We love you already, more than tongue can tell.”

Ashley Bush was at her grandfather’s side when George H.W. Bush died on November 30, 2018.

“I know he’s back with our grandmother and with our Aunt Robin, so I’m happy he’s happy.” Former President George H.W. Bush’s granddaughters Marshall and Ashley Bush talk about their beloved grandfather pic.twitter.com/5sHeDcz7mt — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 3, 2018

Ashley Bush told The Today Show: “I think my most recent memories are really just cuddling up in bed next to him and feeling his love till the very, very end.” She told the television show that she felt comfort that her grandparents are back together now.