Texas Deputies Hunting Man Who Shot Into a Car Killing Girl, 7, & Wounding Mother

The sheriff of Harris County, Texas is hunting a man believed to be white, in his 40s, with a beard and driving a red pickup truck who is alleged to have fired into a car full of females, including young girls and a woman, who are all reported to be related.

The drive-by shooting suspect fired into the car killing a 7-year-old girl and injured the adult woman, believed to be the child’s mother. Details are emerging and still unclear, but Maj. Jesse Razo and homicide detective Lt. Chris Sandibal, both of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a morning briefing that at around 7 a.m. police received a call about a shooting. Razo said that when sheriff’s deputies arrived, they found a vehicle stopped on the side of the main lanes of a beltway and inside were an adult female and four girls ranging in age from 7 to 15. The woman, who was driving, has a gunshot wound to her arm and the 7-year-old was fatally shot.

Happening Now: Shooting investigation at 15491 Wallisville @ Beltway. An 8 year old child has been shot and possibly deceased inside a vehicle. An adult female, believed to be mother, shot in arm. Scene is still active, so info is preliminary. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/TvHjBYaQba — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 30, 2018

Razo said that the shooting occurred as the woman was pulling out of a Wal-Mart parking lot in Cloverleaf, Texas onto a highway road when a red pickup truck pulled up next to her vehicle and began firing into the car, striking the woman and the child. The driver of the pickup took off.

Update on Wallisville: deceased child is 7 year old, may she Rest In Peace. Suspected shooter described as white male, 40s, a beard, driving a red truck. If you know anything please contact us asap. We need our communities help. cc: @CrimeStopHOU #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 30, 2018

The suspect was described as a white man in his 40s.

Razo said that after the suspect fired into the vehicle, the woman kept going, made a U-turn and eventually stopped the car, which is where deputies found it. Emergency workers said the child was dead and the mother was transported to a hospital. Razo said the other girls were “shaken.”

“They’re devastated. They lost a sister. Especially during this holiday season. It’s tough,” he said.

Razo told reporters that HCSO homicide detectives are interviewing the mother. He said investigators will be looking at surveillance video “from this entire area.”

Razo said “people who commit these types of crimes often talk” and he believes someone has information and asked for anyone with information contact the sheriff’s office.

On Wallisville: suspect(s) possibly fled in a red truck. If you have any information, please call 9-1-1 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS (8477). #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 30, 2018

Razo said the suspect should turn himself in because, “we are looking for you, we will locate you, we will find you.”

Razo said the suspect is “considered armed and dangerous” and should not be approached and HCSO dispatch should be called at 713-221-6000 if anyone sees the man described. And he said people with information should call 911 or 713-222-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.