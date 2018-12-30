Tony Albert: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A Texas man armed with a gun, carrying extra ammunition and wearing tactical gear was arrested early Sunday morning while he was on his way to a church to “fulfill what he called a prophecy,” the Seguin Police Department said in a press release.

Officers arrested 33-year-old Tony Albert just before 7 a.m. Sunday in the area of 2400 West Kingsbury Street after receiving a call from a citizen reporting a man carrying what was believed to be a firearm, Seguin Police Officer Tanya Brown said in the press release. Officers responded and spotted the “oddly dressed” Albert and took him into custody, according to Brown.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Albert Was ‘Wearing Tactical-Style Clothing, a Surgical Face Shield, Carrying a Loaded Firearm & Extra Ammunition,’ Seguin Police Say

An off-duty officer who was in the area of 2400 West Kingsbury Street when the call came in reporting a man with a gun was the first to respond, Seguin Police Department Officer Tanya Brown said in a press release. According to Brown, the officer saw “an oddly dressed male wearing tactical style clothing, a surgical face shield, carrying a loaded firearm and extra ammunition.”

Brown said, “During the investigation, officers revealed that 33-year-old Tony Albert was allegedly en-route to unidentified church to fulfill what he called a prophecy.” Albert was then taken into custody, according to Brown.

2. The Police Department Says If Not for the Concerned Citizen, ‘the Results Could Have Ended Differently’

Officer Tanya Brown praised the concerned citizen who called in the tip about Tony Albert. She said in a statement, “This morning, the Seguin Police Department is extremely grateful to the citizen who called police. If this subject was not stopped and apprehended the results could have ended differently.”

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said about the incident, “Disaster averted. Great job, Seguin PD!” Several Seguin area residents also praised the police department and the citizen on Facebook in response to the Seguin Police Department post about the arrest.

“Wow,that citizen deserves an award. Thank you to SPD for their quick response,” one person wrote. Another said, “Saved a lot of lives today thank you to the police and citizen.” Another Seguin resident wrote on Facebook, “Had this citizen chosen to not call or look the other way we would be hearing about another senseless killing, Thank you our citizens and our police officers.” And another said, “Great job by the observant citizen that had a feeling something might be wrong. Great job by the Seguin Police Department.”

3. Authorities Have Not Said What Church Albert Was En-Route to & Have Not Released Many Details About the Suspect

The Seguin Police Department did not say what church Tony Albert was en route to when he was arrested. He was arrested in the 2400 block of W. Kingsbury Street, which is near where The Door Christian Church is located, according to a Google Map view of the area. Police did not immediately confirm that The Door Christian Church was Albert’s intended destination. The church could not be reached for comment by Heavy.

According to its website, “The Door Christian Fellowship Church is a Bible based, Spirit filled, nondenominational church with a master passion to share the good news of Jesus Christ. Worship services are contemporary in a casual environment where you’ll hear relevant messages you can apply to everyday life.”

Police have also not released many details about the suspect, Tony Albert, including his hometown and other information about him.

4. He Was Charged With Possession of Marijuana & Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Tony Albert was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Seguin Police Department. The charge is a third-degree felony, which carries a potential sentence of 2 to 10 years in state prison. Police did not say what previous felony charge Albert was convicted of, which would prohibit him from possessing a firearm. Heavy could not immediately find additional information about Albert’s criminal record and previous arrest history.

Albert was also charged with possession of marijuana, but police did not say how much marijuana he was allegedly in possession of when he was arrested. It is a class B misdemeanor in Texas to possess under 2 ounces of marijuana, and a class A misdemeanor to possess 4 ounces to 5 pounds. Possession of more than 5 pounds is a felony.

5. Albert Is Being Held at the Guadalupe County Jail as the Investigation Into the Incident Continues

Tony Albert was booked into the Guadalupe County Jail after his arrest Sunday morning, the Seguin Police Department said in the press release. He was not immediately listed in online jail records and police did not say what his bail amount has been set at. It is not clear when Albert is scheduled to appear in court.

The Seguin Police Department said its investigation into the incident is ongoing.

