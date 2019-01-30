Alexandra Reiner Accused of Sex Crime Against Special Ed Student

Alexandra Reiner, a Rancocas Valley Regional High School special ed teacher, is accused of sexual abuse involving a student. The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office says that Reiner was taken into custody on January 29 and accused of a relationship with a student that occurred in the latter part of 2018. The investigation into Reiner’s alleged activities began in the week leading up to her arrest. The age of the victim has not been made public.

Rancocas Valley high is located in Burlington County, in the southern part of New Jersey.

Reiner is a resident of Eastampton, New Jersey, the prosecutor’s office said. The office added that the alleged contact between Reiner and the student occurred in December 2018 in the towns of Mount Holly and Lumberton. The investigation is being carried out by the prosecutor with the assistance of the Mount Holly Police Department. Reiner is being held at Atlantic County Jail in Mays Landing. Reiner will appear in court on January 30 to answer to charges of endangering a child and second-degree sexual assault.

According to Reiner’s now-deleted profile on the Rancocas Valley website, she is a 2006 graduate of the school. Reiner went on to attend Rutgers University where she attained a BA in Engish (2009) and a Master’s in Education (2010). The Burlington County Times reports that Reiner has worked as a teacher at the school since 2011. The article adds that in 2018, the suspect earned more than $60,000 in salary. The Cherry Hill Courier Post reports that Reiner has been banned from the school’s campus pending the investigation.

In October 2018, Reiner was the faculty advisor for the No Place for Hate, an anti-bullying organization at the school. The Burlington County Times spoke to Reiner at the time who spoke about the positive impact of the club saying, “I think we’re fostering an environment where it’s okay to speak up for other people, where it’s OK to feel a thing and examine what that feeling is like inside of you. And that will make you a better person academically, make you a better problem-solver, make you a person that’s willing to pay it forward.”

