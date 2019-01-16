Autumn King: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Autumn King is a Texas woman charged with shooting her boyfriend, Eric Charles Allen. King told police that she accidentally shot him while posing for a Snapchat photo, The Austin Statesman reports.

King, 20, was charged with manslaughter in the December killing of 26-year-old Allen Monday.

King, who had a child with Allen after dating for two years, told police she was posing for a photo with a loaded rifle when the firearm went off, hitting Allen in the chest.

Police said the shooting followed an argument the couple had earlier in the day.

King is being held at the Travis County Jail.

1. Autumn King Says She Shot Eric Charles Allen While Doing ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ Pose

Shortly after noon on December 23, King said Allen wanted to take a photo of her holding an assault rifle at their home.

“Autumn stated that she was holding a tan assault rifle and that Eric was holding Autumn’s cell phone because he was going to take a picture of her holding the assault rifle,” police said in the arrest affidavit.

King told officers that she had the firearm pointed at Allen and the “assault rifle ‘went off.’”

The bullet hit Allen in the chest, killing him.

2. King Thought Allen Was ‘Playing Around’

According to police, King told investigators that she thought Allen was “playing around” and told him to “get up” before realizing he was bleeding from his nose and mouth, The Austin Statesman reported.

King told police she tried to drag Allen to a car to take him to a hospital but was unable.

King said she ran outside to scream for help and called 911 from her cellphone.

Allen was pronounced dead minutes after the ambulance arrived.

King was charged with manslaughter more than three weeks later.

3. Allen’s Young Children ‘Watched Their Daddy Die’

Eric’s sister LaQuisha Allen told KXAN, “he did nothing but provide for his kids.”

“He provided for his family if you wanted it he gave it to you, you didn’t have to ask multiple times if he’d seen that you needed it he had no problem giving it,” she said.

“My brother made it to 26 years old he can’t even spend Christmas with his kids this year,” she added through tears.

Allen had four children. Police said two of them were in the home when the shooting took place.

“A 10-year-old and a nine-month-old got to watch their daddy die today, that’s the hardest thing in the world that you can see is your daddy laying on the floor dead,” LaQuisha Allen said. “They want to know what happened, it’s going to be hard for us to tell them.”

4. Police Say King and Allen Had Argument About Cheating

Austin-area woman arrested for shooting & killing boyfriend while posing for #Snapchat pictures. Officers also found video of Autumn King & boyfriend arguing about infidelity minutes before she called 911.https://t.co/6KlwqSzhqX pic.twitter.com/ehsYhjl210 — Amanda Guerra (@AmandaGuerraTX) January 16, 2019

Police said in court filings that they recovered a cellphone video showing the couple arguing about 16 minutes before King made the 911 call.

“Based on what the video shows the argument between the two is about them both cheating on each other and justification for doing so,” police said, according to KXAN.

King told police that she and Allen had argued because he often left guns around the house where children could access them.

She said she took one rifle and put it behind the couch and then grabbed the tan rifle. King told police that Allen told her he wanted to take a photo of her holding the gun.

“Autumn stated that she did not intend to pull the trigger and that she put her finger lightly on the trigger,” the police affidavit said. “Autumn went on to say that she was trying to be like Bonnie and Clyde. Autumn said that her dad always told her never touch a gun, ‘I didn’t listen.’ ”

5. Family Launches GoFundMe Campaign to Raise Money for Allen’s Funeral Expenses

Relatives started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Allen’s funeral expenses.

“December 23, 2018 two days shy of Christmas our beloved brother and family man life was tragically cut short he was shot and killed in his home,” the page says. “Erick was an amazing father to his four children two handsom little boys ages 9 months and 7 and two beautiful beautiful little girls ages 10 and 1. During this incident two of his children were present and witnessed it.”

“Now we as family are coming together and reaching out to the community to get donations for a proper burial for our loved one,” the page says. “Anything you can donate even if it’s a dollar it would be greatly appreciated! We are also selling plates this weekend to do our part to get the funds needed to lay him to rest.”

