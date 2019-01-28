Gretchen Camp & Richard Camp: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Richard Camp and Gretchen Camp are a Florida couple charged with scamming $5 million from a tobacco company to prepare for the “fall of the US government,” police say.

Gretchen Camp, 36, was arrested in December and faces two counts of grand theft, two counts of organized fraud and 11 counts of money laundering for the alleged fraud at the company where she worked as an accountant, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Richard Camp, 35, was arrested days later on charges of organized fraud, grand theft and nine counts of money laundering.

Both have pleaded not guilty and released on bond.

Prosecutors say Gretchen Camp created fake invoices while working at Swisher International, the makers of Swisher Sweet cigars.

The couple used the money to buy a 460-acre farm, nine vehicles, gold, and silver, police said, “due to the fact that her husband is preparing for the fall of the U.S. government.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Gretchen Camp Faked Invoices at Swisher, Prosecutors Say

Prosecutor Melissa Nelson said in court last month that Gretchen Camp worked for Jacksonville-based Swisher International, the makers of Swisher Sweets cigars, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say Camp made fake invoices in 2017 for a firm called Lodge and Anchor, a Georgia company owned by Richard Camp’s friend.

Prosecutors say Camp diverted around $4 million to the company even though it provided no services to her firm during the time period.

Lodge and Anchor then transferred the funds to a joint bank account owned by the Camps. The signatures on the checks matched Richard Camp’s, prosecutors said.

2. Richard and Gretchen Camp Stole Over $5 Million, According to Prosecutors

Prosecutors say they discovered that Camp stole even more money after discovering the $4 million fraud.

Investigators determined after her arrest that she had also found a way to alter the banking information on checks made out to Swisher and deposited nearly $1.2 million into her and her husband’s joint account, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The checks were refunds to Swisher from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

3. Richard and Gretchen Camp Used Money to Prepare for the ‘Fall of the US Government’

Prosecutors say the crime was perpetrated in the couple’s anticipation of the collapse of the government, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Prosecutors say the couple spent $500,000 to buy a condo in Fernandina Beach, Florida.

Richard Camp purchased nine vehicles since the fraud began in 2017, prosecutors said, including some that were antique collectibles.

The couple also bought a 460-acre farm Metter, Georgia and spent some of the money to build out the property and purchase equipment like tractors.

Gretchen Camp also told investigators that some of the money was used to buy large amounts of gold and silver.

Camp told investigators that Richard Camp also bought a large number of firearms and ammunition.

4. Gretchen Camp Says She Committed the Crime at Richard’s Direction

According to Richard Camp’s arrest report, Gretchen Camp confessed to the crime and blamed her husband.

Gretchen Camp told investigators that she committed the crime at her husband’s direction because he wanted more than her $80,000 annual salary could afford.

“The suspect’s wife advised that the money had been used by her and her husband to buy a 460-acre farm in Metter, Georgia, build a cabin and several outbuildings on the farm and purchase the necessary equipment to work the farm, including tractors,” Richard Camp’s arrest report said. “The suspect’s wife also advised that the funds were used to buy significant sums of gold and silver by her husband, this suspect, due to the fact that her husband is preparing for the fall of the U.S. government.”

“It is abundantly clear that this suspect is very aware that his wife has been stealing from Swisher International for the last year and that he has used the proceeds from the thefts to make purchases of numerous items for his own benefit,” the arrest report said.

5. The Camps Have Pleaded Not Guilty to Numerous Charges

Gretchen Camp was charged with two counts of grand theft, two counts of organized fraud and 11 counts of money laundering.

Richard Camp is charged with organized fraud, grand theft and nine counts of money laundering.

Despite Gretchen apparently admitting the crime to investigators, both have pleaded not guilty and were released on bond.

Richard Camp’s attorney, Jesse Dreicer, told NBC News his client “maintains his innocence … and is eager for the true facts to come to light as to his involvement.”

