Henry James Mason: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

R. Kelly’s former manager Henry James Mason was accused of making terroristic threats against a family who accused the singer of holding their daughter against her will in a “cult,” The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Mason surrendered to police on Friday, eight months after they issued a warrant for his arrest.

Mason is accused of telling Tim Savage “I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to (expletive) kill you,” according to Henry County police.

Savage is the father of Joycelyn Savage, one of the women BuzzFeed News reported was among several girls and women “held against their will in a cult” by Kelly.

Mason and Kelly have denied the allegations against them.

1. Henry James Mason Accused of Threatening R. Kelly Accuser’s Family

Henry County police issued a warrant for Mason’s arrest eight months ago after he is said to have threatened Tim Savage, the father of Joycelyn Savage, who BuzzFeed News reported last year was being held in a cult by R. Kelly, Mason’s former client.

Mason was charged with making terroristic threats after police said he threatened Savage on a phone call.

“I asked Mr. Savage why Mr. Mason had threatened him and Mr. Savage stated that it was because R. Kelly was holding his daughter,” police said in a report. “Mr. Savage stated that Mr. Mason stated ‘Im gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m gonna (expletive) kill you’. Mr. Savage stated that he had a witness on the phone.”

The Savages previously accused R. Kelly of brainwashing their daughter, who they say they have not seen since 2016.

Joycelyn Savage has denied the abuse allegations.

2. Mason Vows To Be ‘Vindicated’ in Court

Mason surrendered himself to police Friday, eight months after the warrant was issued.

Mason’s bond was set at $10,000 and he was barred from contacting the Savages or traveling outside the country. He posted bond in less than one hour, The Journal-Constitution reported.

“He’s hurt, he’s embarrassed and at this particular point in time he’s looking forward to being vindicated by the judicial system,” Mason’s attorney, Adamma McKinnon, told WSB-TV.

“I have been publicly humiliated in the face of the miscarriage of justice. I would like to apologize to my family, friends and colleagues that have been very supportive of me,” Mason said in a statement through his attorney.

3. Savage Family Demands Justice and Daughter’s Release

Just got this reaction to Mason surrender: “Let this be a message to R. Kelly’s staff that we won’t be bullied or threatened. We will continue to pursue legal action against any and all threats to the safety of the Savage family.” Gerald Griggs

Gerald Griggs, an attorney for the Savage family, said in a statement that the arrest should serve “a message to R. Kelly’s staff that we won’t be bullied or threatened.”

“We will continue to pursue legal action against any and all threats to the safety of the Savage family,” Griggs said.

“Our goal has always been to bring Joycelyn Savage home safely and we will not be deterred,” he added.

The Savages will appear in a Dateline NBC interview Friday to discuss the allegations against Kelly.

4. R. Kelly Accused of Keeping Joycelyn Savage in a ‘Cult’

Joycelyn Savage was among the girls and women that BuzzFeed News reported were being held “against heir will in a cult” by R. Kelly.

Savage’s parents held a press conference pleading for the singer to release his daughter, who he said he hadn’t seen since December 2016 and believed was being held at R. Kelly’s Chicago home.

Joycelyn Savage denied the allegations in an interview with TMZ.

“I just mainly want to say that I am in a happy place with my life,” she said. “I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that. It just came to a point where it definitely has gotten out of hand. I just want everybody to know—my parents and everybody in the world—that I am totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at, and everything is okay with me.”

“I’ve never felt like a hostage or anything like that in that nature,” she added. “Never.”

Savage said she still texts her parents from “time-to-time” but stopped seeing them “five or six months” earlier because they were “causing problems” in her life.

She declined to say where she was living.

“(Joycelyn is) not allowed to tell you her location,” Tim Savage said in a video after the interview was posted. “Mr. R. Kelly, if you want to file a lawsuit, you should’ve filed it yesterday. I’m waiting on you. File the lawsuit. If that’s what you want to do, I’ll see you in court. File it, so everybody can see your dirty laundry.”

5. Allegations Against R. Kelly Continue to Mount

Dateline NBC ran an hour-long broadcast called “Accused: The R. Kelly Story” showing interviews with multiple women who said Kelly physically or psychologically abused them.

One woman, Tracy Sampson, a former Epic Records intern, said that Kelly began a sexual relationship with her when she was only 16.

The NBC report followed the airing of “Surviving R. Kelly,” a documentary series on Lifetime that featured numerous allegations of physical, sexual, and psychological abuse against the singer.

Kelly has denied all of the allegations.

