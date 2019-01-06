Michael Peter III: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Deputies have arrested Michael Peter Ill, 25, on a felony criminal mischief warrant for spray painting swastikas on numerous buildings on 12/25. pic.twitter.com/Lr3vRH6QdN — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 5, 2019

Police in Orange County, Florida arrested Michael Peter III on Saturday after the 25 year old allegedly spray-painted swastikas on buildings near the University of Central Florida. The sheriff’s office said Peter was taken into custody and charged with felony criminal mischief.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say Peter Spray-Painted the Hate Symbol on Christmas Day

The Orange County sheriff’s office announced Michael Peter’s arrest in a tweet on January 5. The office said that Peter had been arrested after he spray painted swastikas on “numerous buildings” on December 25, or Christmas Day. Authorities said that he also spray painted swastikas on local businesses and on other locations in the area. Police had asked Orange County residents to call the sheriff’s office if they had any information about the person who spray-painted the swastikas, which were discovered on Christmas morning.

The office said that Peter had been arrested on a warrant for “felony criminal mischief.”

2. A Worker at the University Apartments First Noticed the Swastikas on Christmas Morning

A worker at the University Apartments on Solon Drive contacted authorities after spotting swastikas spray-painted on a number of buildings in the area, according to the Orlando Sentinel. The paper reported that deputies responded to the worker’s call and found over half a dozen swastikas painted along Collegiate Way and Alafaya Trail.

Authorities also found swastikas painted at Habanero’s Mexican Grill, Tires Plus and 4 Rivers. The hate symbol was also spotted on mailboxes and electrical boxes in the area. Authorities began their hunt for the perpetrator on Christmas morning and asked Orange County residents to come forward and contact the sheriff’s office if they had any information at all about the person who spray-painted the swastikas. Police announced the arrest of Michael Peter on January 5.

3. The German Words for ‘Forever’ Were Also Found Painted on the Walls

Tenants at the University Apartments found more than just swastikas painted on the walls on the apartment complex: they found German phrases, spray painted in bright green, on the complex walls. The words “fur immer,” which translates to “forever,” were scrawled on the complex walls in several places. Tenants discovered the words on Christmas morning.

Police immediately began a hunt to find the person responsible for the hateful messages. Finally, on January 5, the Orange County sheriff’s office announced they had arrested Michael Peter III and charged him with felony criminal mischief.

4. Tenants at the University Apartments Covered the Hateful Graffiti With Snowflakes

Some tenants at the University Apartments decided that they couldn’t stand to look at the swastikas and German phrases that were scrawled on the walls of their apartment complex. So they decided to cover up the hateful graffiti and replace it with something prettier. That’s why they took some wrapping paper with snowflakes on it, got some masking tape, and covered up the swastikas with the festive paper. They also wrote “love is greater than hate” on the wrapping paper.

On January 5, authorities announced that they had arrested Michael Peter III, a 25 year old man. He has been charged with “felony criminal mischief” for allegedly spray painting swastikas and hate messages on the walls of

the University Apartments and on various locations in the area, including mailboxes, electric boxes, and local restaurants.

5. Criminal Mischief Can Be Punished by Up to Five Years in Prison in Florida

Michael Peter was arrested on a warrant for “felony criminal mischief.” In Florida, criminal mischief includes vandalism and graffiti. The state’s statute defines criminal mischief as follows: “A person commits the offense of criminal mischief if he or she willfully and maliciously injures or damages by any means any real or personal property belonging to another, including, but not limited to, the placement of graffiti thereon or other acts of vandalism thereto.”

The sentence for criminal mischief varies depending on how much damage was done. In the mildest forms, criminal mischief can carry a sentence of community service. But those found guilty of more serious forms of criminal mischief could be sentenced to prison terms of up to five years.