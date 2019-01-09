Schumer, Pelosi Memes & Jokes Hit Twitter After Response

Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi addressed the nation in the wake of President Donald Trump’s prime-time speech on immigration and the border wall, and their solemn visages sent meme and joke writers into overdrive on Twitter.

Your father and I aren't angry with you, just … disappointed. pic.twitter.com/RZKC6SxkFe — jon gabriel (@exjon) January 9, 2019

Meme writers were still at it for hours after the response.

The Democratic leaders’ serious gazes draw the most laughs. To be sure, there were others who disliked Trump’s talk (depending on which side you fall on), but most of the people opposed to that didn’t seem to think it was funny.

Live feed of Schumer and Pelosi. pic.twitter.com/ywMvOTbpBj — jon gabriel (@exjon) January 9, 2019

That wasn’t true of Schumer and Pelosi who quickly became the butt of political sketch art on social media. Many jokesters on Twitter took issue with the scolding demeanor of the Democratic leaders.

When you think you can sneak into the house after staying out too late, but Mom & Dad are up waiting for you in the living room pic.twitter.com/TOqINd1DaP — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 9, 2019

“Your mother and I found a marijuana cigarette in a box under your bed. We are very disappointed in you, young man.” pic.twitter.com/0cszwpuxap — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) January 9, 2019

They look like rich parents being told their loutish son just got kicked out of college again pic.twitter.com/49ZUXSHbyn — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) January 9, 2019

To be sure, agree or disagree with them, but Pelosi and Schumer were making serious points. And some had a field day with Trump too.

'It's Wall About Me' — Your @nydailynews front page for Wednesday pic.twitter.com/MTWiLGBLmD — David Beard (@dabeard) January 9, 2019

But others were focused on Schumer and Pelosi.

When the owners of the mortuary try to scare you into buying the most expensive coffin. pic.twitter.com/hoKSBAz4tR — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) January 9, 2019

Speaker Pelosi opened up the response by saying, “I appreciate the opportunity to speak directly to the American people tonight about how we can end this shutdown and meet the needs of the American people. Sadly, much of what we have heard from President Trump throughout this senseless shutdown has been full of misinformation and even malice. The President has chosen fear. We want to start with the facts.” You can read a full transcript of the Schumer/Pelosi remarks here.

However, all some people saw was The Shining.

Why do Schumer and Pelosi remind me of the shining twins? #PresidentialAddress #DemocraticResponse pic.twitter.com/BZZJ6EcHiY — Austin Michael (@austin_michael5) January 9, 2019

Or the Hunger Games?

Why does this shot of Pelosi/Schumer remind of the Hunger Games???? pic.twitter.com/vquEH7CA4n — Calli Norton (@CalliNorton) January 9, 2019

The Twitter user @NeonTaster envisioned the pair in a Norman Rockwell-esque way:

Some people thought you didn’t even need to make a meme – Schumer and Pelosi already looked like a meme.

Pelosi & Schumer Are Firmly Against the Trump Wall But Some People Saw Other Things in the Appearance

What I immediately thought of as Schumer and Pelosi took the stage. #PresidentialAddress pic.twitter.com/Qsr9AhDSeY — Tim Hawkins (@Tommahawk35) January 9, 2019

The pair are stalwart in their opposition to Trump’s border wall. Said Pelosi, “The fact is: We all agree that we need to secure our borders, while honoring our values: we can build the infrastructure and roads at our ports of entry; we can install new technology to scan cars and trucks for drugs coming into our nation; we can hire the personnel we need to facilitate trade and immigration at the border; and we can fund more innovation to detect unauthorized crossings.”

However, all some people could focus on was….

Thank you Schumer and Pelosi for that rebuttal. pic.twitter.com/gkEnPYhZ2e — Geo Riley (@RehobothGG) January 9, 2019

When it came his time to speak, Schumer delivered a similar message. “My fellow Americans, we address you tonight for one reason only: the President of the United States – having failed to get Mexico to pay for his ineffective, unnecessary border wall, and unable to convince the Congress or the American people to foot the bill – has shut down the government,” said Schumer.

He continued: “American democracy doesn’t work that way. We don’t govern by temper tantrum. No president should pound the table and demand he gets his way or else the government shuts down, hurting millions of Americans who are treated as leverage. Tonight – and throughout this debate and his presidency – President Trump has appealed to fear, not facts. Division, not unity.”

Nancy Pelosi and chuck Schumer tonight after @POTUS made them look stupid. #TrumpAddress pic.twitter.com/vXZrsgAiOw — Jayme Steele (@steely011) January 9, 2019

Added Schumer: “Make no mistake: Democrats and the President both want stronger border security. However, we sharply disagree with the President about the most effective way to do it. So, how do we untangle this mess? There is an obvious solution: separate the shutdown from the arguments over border security. There is bipartisan legislation – supported by Democrats and Republicans – to re-open government while allowing debate over border security to continue.”

Trump Painted the Border Wall Debate as Essential to Stop the Flow of Drugs But… Some People Only Had Memes on the Mind

When the HOA cannot approve your gazebo. pic.twitter.com/OzRf02H9vB — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) January 9, 2019

For his part, Trump painted a dire picture of the southern border, casting the immigration debate as necessary to stop the flow of drugs. He stopped short, though, of declaring it a national security crisis. He focused on the subset of migrants who have criminal histories when they cross the border.

Meanwhile, some people on Twitter were thrown off because they thought Schumer and Pelosi looked like Bond villains.

Yikes. I like Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi but they gotta work on the whole “not looking like villains from the next bond movie” thing next time. pic.twitter.com/Uen5rgZLH9 — DAN LUKE (@DanLuke) January 9, 2019

Or just unhappy parents.

when your parents find your juul pic.twitter.com/V30gILLQQl — John Kroencke (@johnkroencke) January 9, 2019

“Every day, Customs and Border Patrol agents encounter thousands of illegal immigrants trying to enter our country. We are out of space to hold them, and we have no way to promptly return them back home to their country,” said Trump. You can read the full text of the president’s remarks here.

We've all been grounded for the weekend. Also, we should pick up our room. This isn't a hotel. pic.twitter.com/9TxAc54HyO — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) January 9, 2019

Continued the president: “America proudly welcomes millions of lawful immigrants who enrich our society and contribute to our nation. But all Americans are hurt by uncontrolled, illegal migration. It strains public resources and drives down jobs and wages. Among those hardest hit are African Americans and Hispanic Americans.”

Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi look like aliens exchanging protein strands #TrumpAddress pic.twitter.com/v8FIa6BlnI — Mike J (@MikeJisnumber1) January 9, 2019

Added Trump, “Our southern border is a pipeline for vast quantities of illegal drugs, including meth, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl. Every week, 300 of our citizens are killed by heroin alone, 90 percent of which floods across from our southern border. More Americans will die from drugs this year than were killed in the entire Vietnam War.”

