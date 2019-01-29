WATCH: Video Shows United Passenger Complaining About Middle Seat

A United Airlines passenger was caught on video fat-shaming a couple she was seated between and calling them “pigs.”

The unidentified woman was recorded by Norma Rodgers, who The Washington Post reported is an award-winning nurse, complaining on her phone about sitting in the middle seat.

The woman complained that she used her frequent-flier miles to purchase the seats and did not have a say in the seat assignment. She said she was forced to sit between two passengers she called “pigs.”

“Oh my goodness, I don’t know how I’m going to do this for the next four hours,” the woman says into her phone.”This is just impossible cause they’re squishing me. Like, friggin’ just unbelievable”

“I can’t sit here because they’re both so big on left and right,” she complains. “I can’t even sit here.”

“At least they’ll keep me warm,” she joked.

“B***h, please, ok?” Rodgers is heard saying in the video.

The other passenger the woman was berating sat inches away as she spoke loudly into her phone.

Rodgers is seen flagging down a flight attendant.

“Excuse me, can you find her another seat?” Rodgers asks. “Because I will not be verbally abused by this b***h or anybody else. I will not be verbally abused by anybody. I’m not tolerating it.”

Other passengers also intervened.

“You should be ashamed of yourself,” one man told the woman. “What you’re doing is so terrible.”

“I’m not politically correct,” she replied.

“I can’t breathe,” she insisted. “I’m so squished. I eat salad, okay?”

“Why don’t you try and sit between those two big pigs?” she told another passenger.

“B***h, kiss my fat ass,” Rodgers shouts back.

The woman is then seen walking down the aisle arguing with other passengers.

Rodgers is heard asking where she can report the woman’s behavior.

“I am not starting my new year off with this kind of negativity,” she says.

Norma Rodgers is An Award-Winning Nurse and Advocate Against Gun Violence

Rodgers is a longtime New Jersey nurse, the former president of the New Jersey State Nurses Association, and an advocate against gun violence.

In 2016, she was honored by a Rutgers University group as its “Citizen of the Year.”

“Norma was selected due her accomplishments as president of the New Jersey State Nurses Association,” said Olin T. Jackson Sr., chapter member of the group. “One of her distinctions (among many) is that she has been recognized for her advocacy with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to declare gun violence as a national health issue.”

In a Facebook post, Rodgers wrote that the United flight incident left her “pissed off.”

“My old days would have been to beat the b***ch’s ass but the politically correct Norma called to speak with supervisors and asked that she be moved,” Rodgers wrote. “Another passenger requested she be taken off the plane.”

“Still pissed,” she added. I have been flying regularly for work since April 2002 and this was a first for me.”

The Woman Was Kicked Off The Flight

United Airlines said in a statement to The Washington Post that the woman seen in the video was removed from the flight.

“United flight attendants care about the safety and well-being of all of our customers which is why they acted quickly to find a different seat for the disruptive customer,” United spokeswoman Maddie King said. “When it became clear that this passenger’s behavior was likely to be problematic on this flight, she was provided alternate travel arrangements first thing the next morning.”

