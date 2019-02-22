Amy Klobuchar’s Aides’ Complaints: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Earlier this month, Minnestota Senator Amy Klobuchar joined the already-crowded field of Democrats seeking their party’s nomination for the presidency in 2020. Klobuchar has carved out a position as a pragmatist and a realist. Unlike some of the other Democrats running for the white House — like Cory Booker and Kamala Harris — Klobuchar has not said that she supports Medicare-for-All, which aims to create a single-payer healthcare plan for all Americans. Klobuchar has also not called for ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) to be abolished. As a senator, she is known for reaching across the aisle, often introducing bills which are co-sponsored by Republicans.

But Klobuchar’s campaign has been plagued with allegations that the Minnesota senator has mistreated her staff, regularly berating aides and reducing staffers to tears. Former Klobuchar staffers have told the New York Times, New York Magazine, and Buzzfeed that Klobuchar told Buzzfeed that Klobuchar regularly reduced her staffers to tears. “I cried, like, all the time,” one former aide told Buzzfeed, referring to the time she’d spent working for Klobuchar.

A spokesperson for Klobuchar told Buzzfeed that Klobuchar “loves” her staff and had a strong relationship with her aides. “Senator Klobuchar loves her staff — they are the reason she has gotten to where she is today. She has many staff who have been with her for years — including her Chief of Staff and her State Director, who have worked for her for 5 and 7 years respectively, as well as her political advisor Justin Buoen, who has worked for her for 14 years — and many who have gone on to do amazing things, from working in the Obama Administration (over 20 of them) to running for office to even serving as the Agriculture Commissioner for Minnesota,” a campaign spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. “She is proud of them and the work they have done for Minnesota.”

Here’s what you need to know about the allegations against Amy Klobuchar:

1. Klobuchar Allegedly Ate Her Salad With a Comb & Made an Aide Wash Up Afterwards

Sen. Amy Klobuchar ate salad with her comb, ordered aide to clean it: report https://t.co/5tQTzz82UI pic.twitter.com/Zj4agw8PYt — The Hill (@thehill) February 22, 2019

Back in 2008, according to a recent story in the New York Times, Klobuchar and a team were heading to South Carolina. One of her aides was tasked with getting her something to eat in the airport

and got her a salad, but forgot to pick up a fork to eat it with. Klobuchar allegedly “berated” the aide for forgetting her fork and then, because she had nothing else to eat her salad with, she pulled out a comb and ate with that. Once she’d finished the salad, she handed the comb over to her staffer and told him to clean it.

Klobuchar has admitted that she can be a “tough boss” at times. She said, during a recent CNN town hall, “Am I a tough boss sometimes? Yes. Have I pushed people too hard? Yes.” But her spokespersons have repeatedly defended the senator’s reputation, arguing that most of Klobuchar’s staffers are proud of their work and are happy in their jobs. Calie Waibel, a campaign spokeswoman, told the New York Times, “The senator has repeatedly acknowledged that she can be tough and push people hard. But these anonymous stories — some of which are just plain ridiculous — do not overshadow the countless experiences of people on the senator’s team who she has been so proud to work with.”

2. Klobuchar Offered Her Staff Paid Parental Leave — but Made Them Pay it Back if They Didn’t Return to Work, the NYT Reports

NYT reports, beyond the comb, that Klobuchar staff who took paid parental leave were effectively required, once they returned, to remain with the office for three times as many weeks as they had been gone. If they left earlier, they had to pay it back. https://t.co/oyArNaFy5W — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 22, 2019

The New York Times called Amy Klobuchar’s parental leave policy “unusual.” Apparently, according to several staffers who spoke to the Times, Klobuchar staffers were given 12 weeks of paid maternity or paternity leave. But in return, staffers had to commit to stay with her for at least three times the length of time that they’d been away. Staffers who ended up quitting after they took parental leave were made to pay back the money they had earned while they were on paid leave.

The Times asked Klobuchar’s office about that policy and was told that the charges were not accurate. A spokesperson, Elana Ross, told the Times that the office would change the wording of the policy description in its hanndbook; but Ross denied that the office had ever made a staffer pay back any of their leave earning. “We offer 12 weeks of paid maternity and paternity leave for our staff and have one of the strongest paid leave policies in the Senate,” Ross told the Times. “We’ve never made staff pay back any of their leave and will be changing that language in the handbook.”

3. Klobuchar Has Been Accused of Berating Staff Over Misplaced Commas & Small Grammatical Errors

Reminder: As @mtredden and I reported, Harry Reid was one of the few people to step in and tell Amy Klobuchar to stop mistreating her staff. Back in 2015. https://t.co/t7zWsuaX0o — Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) February 22, 2019

Buzzfeed News has reported that Klobuchar routinely berated her employees over small grammatical mistakes and sloppy word choices, allegedly chewing them out in emails sent in the middle of the night. Other staffers also told the New York Times that Klobuchar was a tough editor, who was h ard on her staff if they used cliches. According to the New York Times, Klobuchar hated words like “straight-shooting” and “absolutely” and preferred the word “co-sponsor” to “leader.”

4. Klobuchar Allegedly Accused One Aide of ‘Ruining’ Her Marriage

Today we published a story about how Senator Amy Klobuchar treats her staff. The story is based on interviews with more than two dozen current and former staff members and our review of internal email written by Ms. Klobuchar to staff. https://t.co/ZOpKrP70tW — Patrick Healy (@patrickhealynyt) February 22, 2019

Staffers have told both Buzzfeed and the New York Times that Klobuchar had them working long hours and that she sent out emails in the middle of the night, often sharply criticizing their performance on small details of the job. But one staffer told the New York Times that Klobuchar had accused her of “ruining my marriage.” The staffer told the Times that she thought Klobuchar meant that she was being forced to work extra long hours to make up for that staffer’s mistakes — which, in turn, took Klobuchar away from her family.

In a message obtained by the New York Times, Klobuchar described the hours she usually worked herself, and told them that they could’t use “lack of time” as an excuse for poor performance: “Please don’t claim lack of time,” she wrot. “I flew in at one in the morning. I don’t have that luxury to blame lack of time. Unless YOU were up working at one am, and up again five am the next day, please don’t claim lack of time. That was when I was up.”

5. Staffers Say Klobuchar Throws Things When She Gets Frustrated

Four of Klobuchar’s former staffers told Buzzfeed that they were routinely humiliated over minor issues while they worked for Klobuchar. The staffers said that Klobuchar yelled at them and threw papers or other objects. In one case, a staffer ended up getting accidentally hit bya flying binder, according to one witness. The New York Times reported that Klobuchar was also known to hurl phones in the direction of staffers who had displeased her. The Times also reports that some of her staff complained about being asked to wash dishes or clean — tasks which they weren’t originally hired to do.