5-Alarm Fire Reported in Bayonne, New Jersey [PHOTOS]

Alarge 5-alarm fire has been reported in Bayonne, New Jersey. According to Northeast Fire Buffs, scanners are indicating that this five-alarm fire is in the vicinity of 85 Andrew Street (other reports indicate 86 Andrew Street or 84 Andrew.) The fire may be affecting multiple structures in the area.

The fire is located on Andrew Street between Ave. C and JFK (onlookers have pinpointed it as being on 17th between Kennedy and C.)

Fire on 17th between Kennedy and C in Bayonne pic.twitter.com/XhELtlWeLk — Alyssa (@freealyssa) February 2, 2019

The NJ Incident Alerts Twitter account noted that residents were asked to avoid the area as firefighters seek to gain control of the blaze.

New Alert from: NEIC 2019-02-02 12:26 EST | NJ | BAYONNE |**WORKING FIRE**| ANDREW ST. | SVCS O/S MULTI-ALARM FIRE BETWEEN AVE C AND JFK BLVD AVOID AREA SEEK ALT RTE | C-4 |

NEIC — NJ INCIDENT ALERTS (@NJINCIDALERTS) February 2, 2019

A large police and fire response can be seen in the area.

Here’s another look at the fire as reported in Constable Hook, New Jersey. This report places the fire at 84 Andrew Street. According to Citizen, personnel on the scene have indicated that a building collapsed from the fire. This is still being confirmed.

(Constable Hook, NJ) Four-Alarm Fire in Home — Users show heavy plumes of thick, black smoke emanating from the fire. Smoke can be visible for miles and BFD crews are attempting to contain the blaze. Updates here: https://t.co/nhjFn8CZnF #ProtectTheWorld pic.twitter.com/64xbSNSiwh — Citizen New Jersey (@CitizenApp_NJ) February 2, 2019

The fire was first reported around 11:15 a.m. and now it appears that multiple homes are affected. The smoke from the fire can be seen miles away.

Horrible multi home fire on andrew st in bayonne prayers to all affected by this horrific Fire pic.twitter.com/2cUm1jSKkE — Michael Wakeham (@ghostnyc87) February 2, 2019

This is a developing story.