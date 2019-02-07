David Marquez Arrested: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Marquez, a Broadway choreographer and dance teacher, faces charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage boy at his New York City home.

Marquez was arrested February 6, 2019, at his apartment in the Washington Heights neighborhood of Manhattan. Local media reporters were outside the police station as Marquez was led outside, with his hands cuffed, and placed into a cruiser.

1. Marquez Was Accused of Touching a Student at His Home, Where He Also Teaches Dance Classes

David Marquez, who teaches dance lessons at his home as well as at the Broadway Dance Center, has been accused of molesting one of his students. The alleged incident occurred August 15, 2017, according to online records on the New York State Unified Court System.

The New York Post reported that the 16-year-old student had been visiting New York City from Oregon at the time of the alleged assault. He is accused of touching the boy’s genitals over his clothes.

The student did not speak up initially. He reported the alleged incident to police in March of 2018. WABC-TV reported that investigators are looking into whether there could be additional victims.

Marquez is due in New York Criminal Court on March 13, 2019.

2. Marquez Faces Charges Including Forcible Touching & Sex Abuse

David Marquez faces at least two charges: Forcible touching and sex abuse. Forcible touching is a Class A misdemeanor, which can be punishable by up to one year behind bars or three years probation if convicted. It is defined in the New York Penal Code as such:

“A person is guilty of forcible touching when such person intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose:

1. forcibly touches the sexual or other intimate parts of another person for the purpose of degrading or abusing such person, or for the purpose of gratifying the actor’s sexual desire; or

2. subjects another person to sexual contact for the purpose of gratifying the actor’s sexual desire and with intent to degrade or abuse such other person while such other person is a passenger on a bus, train, or subway car operated by any transit agency, authority or company, public or private, whose operation is authorized by New York state or any of its political subdivisions.

For the purposes of this section, forcible touching includes squeezing, grabbing or pinching.”

Marquez also faces a sex abuse charge, which depending on the degree, could be either a misdemeanor or a felony.

3. Marquez Teaches Dance Classes at His Private Home in Manhattan

David Marquez has been teaching dance for more than three decades, according to his instructor bio on “Steps on Broadway.” That has included offering lessons at his top-floor apartment on Fort Washington Avenue in Washington Heights.

Neighbors told WCBS-TV that it was common to see Marquez practicing routines around the building. Maria Noe told the TV station that she often saw him “dancing in the lobby and dance very well he would be practicing rehearsing in the lobby by himself only by himself.”

4. David Marquez Is Employed as a Teacher at the Broadway Dance Center in Midtown Manhattan

David Marquez is a teacher at the Broadway Dance Center on West 45th street in Manhattan. According to a professional Facebook page, Marquez taught musical theater classes and promoted them on social media. The page has not been updated since September of 2017.

On his bio on the company website, Marquez wrote that while his career has included choreographing for Broadway, television and concerts, “his heart remains in the theater.” It also states that he has been an instructor all over the world, including in Argentina, Spain, Switzerland, and Italy.

We have reached out to the Broadway Dance Center via email for comment.

5. David Marquez is a Well-Known Broadway Choreographer

Marquez is a well-known figure in the dance world. According to his Broadway Dance Center bio, he has choreographed for shows including the “Adventures of Tom Sawyer;” “Gershwin’s Fascinating Rhythm;” and the 1994 Gypsy of the Year Contest.”

Television credits include choreographing the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on CBS and “My Favorite Broadway: The Leading Ladies at Carnegie Hall” on PBS.

As a Broadway performer, Marquez was part of a national tour of “Jesus Christ Superstar.” He played Bernardo in “West Side Story” and appeared in “Kiss of the Spider Woman.” Marquez’s bio for Steps on Broadway includes that he has danced with celebrities including Michael Jackson, Chita Rivera, Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Williams, and the C&C Music Factory.

