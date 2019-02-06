Trump’s State of the Union Was Longer than Last Year, But Shorter than Bill Clinton’s

Tonight, President Donald Trump’s State of the Union broke records again. It was one of the longest in history, but it still fell short of two of Bill Clinton’s speeches.

Trump’s 2019 SOTU speech tonight was 82 minutes long, NBC News reported. That means his speech was the third-longest in State of the Union history, but still not as long as Clinton’s. He did, however, beat his record from last year.

Trump’s speech last year clocked in at 80 minutes long. He beat his record last year by two minutes this year.

But Bill Clinton still gets top honors for the longest speech. The longest State of the Union address on record goes to Clinton, whose 2000 address was one hour and 28 minutes long. Yes, that’s 88 minutes long, and six minutes longer than Trump’s message tonight.

The second-longest in history, also by Clinton, was in 1995 and lasted one hour and 24 minutes. That’s still longer than Trump’s SOTU speech tonight by about two minutes in length.

The shortest address was Washington’s in 1790, just 833 words and about 10 minutes. We’ll like never see a speech that short again.

