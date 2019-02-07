Robert Arnold Koester: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Robert Arnold Koester, better known as “Bert Kay,” faces 57 felony sex crime charges after the FBI said he preyed on young women and teen models for decades.

Koester is charged with 57 felony sex crimes, including first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and possession and production of child pornography, BuzzFeed News reported.

The FBI alleges that Koester coerced models into posing nude and in some cases drugged them and recorded himself sexually assaulting them.

Koester faces dozens of charges in both California, where he was living at the time of his arrest, and in Oregon, where investigators say he sexually assaulted four women on his rural 28-acre farm, including a minor.

The FBI has identified at least eight models, including several minors, as Koester’s victims and said they are looking through evidence on his phone and computer to identify any other victims.

“We believe there are women who don’t know they were victims,” Yamhill County District Attorney Bradley Berry said at a press conference Wednesday.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Robert Arnold Koester Was Reported After 25 Years by 16-Year-Old Model

Investigators were first alerted last fall when a 16-year-old aspiring model in Carlsbad, California told police that the 52-year-old photographer sexually assaulted her, BuzzFeed News reports.

The teen told police that she went to Koester’s condo on November 12 where he took hundreds of photos of her naked.

She told police Koester “touched her neck, breasts, vagina, buttocks, and anus with his hands.”

Koester was arrested by Carlsbad police the next day.

2. Police Discovered More Victims After Koester’s Arrest

Less than a week after Koester’s arrest, another young woman came forward after seeing him in a news article.

By the end of November, two more young models in California alleged that Koester had sexually assaulted them.

The alleged victims ranged from 15 to 17 years old, said Deputy District Attorney Dan Owens.

One of the teens told police that Koester warned her not to “tell anyone because she could get in trouble because she was a minor.”

Koester claimed to police that he was helping the teen girl prepare “for a future modeling career with Playboy,” and that he posed her to “sexualize her for photographs,” and that he had sent her nude images ahead of time “so she would know what type of work he did.”

He told police that “he had taken similar photographs with other minors over the past several years of his photography career, some of which had been deleted.”

3. Video Evidence Unconcious Underage Teens Being Raped, Police Say

Investigators raided Koester’s California and Oregon homes and found countless photos and videos on his electronic devices.

Investigators found several videos showing a man having sex with the 16-year-old model and another young model who was under 18.

The underage girls were “naked from the waist down” and “appeared to be unconscious and non-responsive,” the FBI said.

4. Police Say They Believe Koester Had More Than 8 Victims

Police have identified at least eight victims, some of whom were minors, and are still searching Koester’s devices to identify any potential other victims.

Koester is charged with 32 felony counts in Yamhill County, Oregon, including first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and causing another person to ingest a controlled substance.

The Oregon charges are related to four victims, one of whom was underage.

He faces another 23 felony charges in San Diego County.

5. FBI Urges Any Other Potential Victims to Come Forward

Koester has potentially been engaging in these criminal acts from 1994 through 11/13/2018. If you have info or believe you or someone you know may have been victimized by Koester, please complete this secure, confidential online questionnaire: https://t.co/wixUkox6Dp — FBI (@FBI) February 6, 2019

Investigators say that some victims may be unaware they were sexually assaulted by Koester because he drugged some of his victims.

“We believe there are women who don’t know they were victims,” Yamhill County District Attorney Bradley Berry said at a press conference Wednesday.

“Help the #FBI identify potential victims of Robert Arnold Koester, a suspected serial sexual predator who took nude photos of models and is alleged to have sexually assaulted many of these models, including individuals younger than 18 years of age,” the FBI said in a tweet.

“Koester has potentially been engaging in these criminal acts from 1994 through 11/13/2018,” the bureau said, asking anyone to contact them “if you have info or believe you or someone you know may have been victimized by Koester.”

READ NEXT: 3rd Top Virginia Lawmaker Caught in Blackface Scandal