Tulsi Gabbard Seeking More Donations So She Can Be on the Debate Stage

The Democratic National Convention has instituted new rules for candidates to qualify for the debate stage. In light of these rules, presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is asking her supporters to donate to her campaign to help her make the cut. Some Bernie Sanders supporters who have donated to Sanders are also making small donations to Gabbard in order to help her meet the requirements. Here’s what you need to know.

The DNC is going to limit its presidential debates to 20 candidates, Politico reported. In order to qualify for the first debate, candidates must receive donations from 65,000 people in at least 20 states, FiveThirtyEight reported. This includes a minimum of 200 different donors in at least 20 states, NBC News clarified. Candidates can also qualify by polling with at least 1 percent in three “qualifying” polls. Previously the DNC relied solely on polling, but is changing the rules due to the large number of candidates this time around.

If more than 20 candidates meet this requirement, then the DNC will give preference to candidates who meet both polling and fundraising requirements. Then the field will be further limited to those who are polling the highest, followed by those with the most unique donors, NBC noted. The first debate will be in June.

As a result of these new rules, Gabbard has asked for donations as small as $1 in order for her to meet the debate requirements. It’s unclear exactly how many donations she’s received so far.

On the Tulsi 2020 campaign page, contribution amounts are set to $1, $2, $5, or $10. You can add your own amount if you wish to donate more. The donations made at that link are through ActBlue and will be directed to Gabbard’s campaign. However, personal checks can also be mailed to Gabbard at: Tulsi Now, PO Box 75255, Kapolei, HI, 96707.

On Twitter, some are saying that even if they’re voting for Sanders, they’re still donating to Gabbard too because they want to see her in the debates.

I'm rooting for Bernie, but I want you on the debate stage. Only you can personally challenge the likes of Biden for his interventionist voting record. pic.twitter.com/IypbKzkEm9 — Yusuf (@yusuf_VI) February 20, 2019

The first debate in June will be hosted by NBC, MSNBC, and Telemundo. The second debate in July will be hosted by CNN. Exact dates and additional details are not yet available. The debates may feature back-to-back nights with candidates separated into two groups, but only a total of 20 will be able to participate, The Hill noted.

You can stay updated on Bernie Sanders news written by this article’s author by joining the email list here and choosing the Bernie Sanders and Tulsi category.