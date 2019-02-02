Tulsi Gabbard Presidential Campaign Launch: Time & Live Stream

Today, Tulsi Gabbard is officially launching her Presidential campaign.

Gabbard is calling her event “The Aloha Watch.” The event will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, February 2. In other time zones, this is 7 p.m. Central, 3 p.m. HST, 4 p.m. AKST, 6 p.m. MST, and 5 p.m. Pacific.

The event will be streamed on Tulsi Gabbard's Facebook page.

The event is taking place in Honolulu. Joining her will be Amy Hanaiali'i, Kimie Miner, and The Tonga Sisters.

Gabbard informally announced that she was running for President on January 11 and said her official announcement would happen within the week. That official announcement was delayed, but she has been releasing Tulsi 2020 videos for her campaign ahead of the official launch.

Gabbard’s initial announcement was during an interview with CNN’s Van Jones, where she said that she planned to run and would make a formal announcement soon. Here’s the moment where she made the announcement:

Gabbard said she’s running because she wants to help solve challenges facing the American people, like health care access, climate change, and criminal justice reform.

Many Sanders supporters are already expressing excitement over the news. She was a big supporter of Bernie Sanders during his 2016 run, which gained her a lot of credibility and support among Bernie Sanders voters.

Daniel Clark, who was a delegate for Bernie Sanders and ran for Congress in 2018, has been expressing his excitement on Facebook. Here’s one of his posts:

Gabbard endorsed Sanders over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary. She was the vice-chairman of the Democratic National Committee until she resigned from the position in 2016 after endorsing Sanders. After she endorsed Sanders, she was often seen campaigning with him at his rallies and opening for him before he spoke.

Gabbard’s anti-war sentiments have caused some media sources to claim that she’s connected to Russia. However, there has been no evidence or proof of this. The sentiment seems similar to claims that Bernie Sanders was supported by Russia because his campaign caused some division in the Democratic primary in 2016. However, much of that division was actually a result of the DNC pushing for Hillary Clinton’s nomination over Sanders. Both Elizabeth Warren and Donna Brazile have said that the Democratic primary was “rigged” against Sanders, The Washington Post reported. Sanders ultimately endorsed Hillary Clinton and campaigned with her in some rallies before the general election.

Many Sanders supporters have said that their dream team would be a Sanders/Gabbard ticket. Sanders has not announced that he’s running for President. But Tulsi Gabbard’s unofficial announcement was welcomed by his supporters. Today she will be making that announcement official.

Gabbard is an Iraq war veteran whose campaign includes health care access, criminal justice reform, climate change, and opposing interventionism and regime change around the world. Her campaign manager, Rania Batrice, and consulting firm Revolution Messaging have helped launch her campaign, but were only hired to assist with the launch, her spokeswoman Erika Tsuji told CNN. Batrice told CNN that she has a good relationship with Gabbard and wishes “all the best as she mounts her historic campaign.”

Here are some official campaign videos released by Tulsi 2020 that you can watch while you’re waiting for the live stream:

And here are her thoughts on Venezuela:

Tulsi’s official announcement comes days before Elizabeth Warren is rumored to be making her own official announcement on February 9, and after Kamala Harris, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Cory Booker announced they are running. Julian Castro declared his candidacy in mid-January. Howard Schultz has also said he will be running as an independent.

There are more presidential contenders than many realize. So far, nearly 500 have declared candidacies, including 148 Democrats, 66 Republicans, 18 Green Party candidates, and 11 Libertarians.