WATCH: Woman Tossing Chair Off of Toronto High-Rise Balcony

A woman is in custody after being accused of throwing a chair off of a high-rise apartment balcony on the morning of February 9 in Toronto. The brief clip of the event spread quickly on social media, which eventually came to the attention of police in the city. Nobody was injured as a result of the of the chair throwing. The suspect has been named as Marcella Zoia, 19.

On February 13, it was widely reported that the suspect had turned herself in to authorities.

The station says that the woman is facing charges of mischief-endangering life, mischief to property and common nuisance. Police described the woman’s actions as “very callous” while also thanking social media tipsters for helping investigators to identify the suspect. CTV’s Adrian Ghobrial reports that the suspect “has a criminal history.”

Constable David Hopkinson told the media after the suspect’s arrest, “(She had) no regard for anybody that might be passing underneath.” Hopkinson added that the area around the building is often swarmed with tourists. Mayor John Tory told the media that the suspect’s actions demonstrated “idiotic behavior.” He added, “This could have caused death or injury and is not acceptable.”

The video of the woman first began circulating on February 11, two days after the incident occurred. The blonde haired suspect was clad in a leather jacket, black pants and high heels as she tossed the chair off of the 45th-floor balcony towards the passing traffic below. The clip cuts off before the chair hits the ground. CTV News cites a law enforcement source saying that the chair was recovered close to the building’s entrance and was damaged “almost beyond recognition.” A photo of the mangled chair has been posted online.

Exclusive Video: Suspect in Toronto chair throwing video surrenders to police pic.twitter.com/3ULPdOaxGC — CityNews Toronto (@CityNews) February 13, 2019

Global News reports that the throwing took place on February 9 at around 10 a.m. in the area of Harbour and York Streets, along Bremner Boulevard. The video had the caption, “Good Morning.”

That report adds that another chair, as well as other objects, were also thrown from the balcony but not recorded. The suspect was staying at the home as part of an Airbnb rental. The company said in a statement about the incident, “We are outraged by the blatant disregard for community safety on display in the video. We will be suspending any guest’s accounts that appear to be connected to this incident.”

