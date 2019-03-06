Angela Peang & Michael Lee: Utah Cousins Petition to Get Legally Married

Angela Peang and Michael Lee are first cousins who created an online petition calling on the state of Utah to allow them to get legally married.

Peang started a petition in hopes of getting 1,000 signatures. By Wednesday afternoon, the petition had 125 supporters.

“My first cousin and I have been in love with each other our whole lives but we are prohibited from marrying in the state of Utah where we live,” Peang wrote. “We believe that the law is outdated and it needs to be changed so that we can socially legitimize our love.”

Peang told CBS News that she has been in love with Lee since second grade. Peang’s father is the brother of Lee’s mother.

Though they aren’t allowed to legally marry in Utah, the cousins wed in Colorado, where their relationship is legal, on Monday.

“I am officially a married man with a bright future,” Lee wrote on Facebook. “I am completely ecstatic about finally being married to my Angie.”

Peang Says ‘Kissing’ Cousin Felt ‘Really Natural’

Peang told CBS News that she and her cousin “played a lot” as kids.

“We went into a closet and we were kissing and dancing together. It just felt really natural,” she told the outlet.

“He told my mom he was going to marry me,” she added.

Her mother told Michael that he could not marry her daughter but the two continued to sneak off together. At one point they were caught kissing by family members.

“We got in trouble,” she said. “After that we were kind of kept apart.”

Peang & Lee Were Both Previously Married to Other People

Peang and Lee were both married to other people but have since gotten divorced. Peang has three children.

Peang told CBS she did not see Lee for about 10 years before they reconnected at their grandmother’s home last Christmas.

“We felt a lot of love and missed each other over the years,” Peang said. “We decided that we were just going to be open with our love. It was really scary to think about how our family would react because they are conservative Mormons… we thought we might be excluded.”

Peang told CBS that her two oldest daughters thought her relationship with Lee was “wrong” and “weird” at first.

“They started to come around eventually and when we told them we were getting married they were like, ‘OK, we’re cool [with it],'” Peang said.

