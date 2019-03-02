Bernie Sanders’ Brooklyn Rally Schedule: Time, Map, & More Details

Bernie Sanders’ first rally in his 2020 campaign starts this morning. Considering how large his rallies were in the past, this one will likely be huge as it’s his first official Presidential rally since he ran in 2016. Here are all the details about the schedule, the location, who’s speaking, and more.

TIME & DATE: Sanders’ rally is March 2, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern. Doors will open at 10 a.m., but people will likely be lining up hours early to get seats. In fact, some people have talked about showing up as early as 5 or 7 a.m.

LOCATION: The rally will be at the Brooklyn College East Quad (2900 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn, New York.) Here’s a map of where the event will take place:

RSVP: You can RSVP for the Brooklyn rally on Bernie’s 2020 page here. However, RSVPs do not guarantee a seat, they’re just for giving Sanders’ campaign an idea of how many will be there.

Bernie’s Speech: Sanders is expected to deliver a deeply personal speech on Saturday, CNN reported. He’ll be talking about his own family’s working class struggles and contrasting them with President Donald Trump’s upbringing. Sources close to his campaign told CNN that Sanders will talk about his father and part of his speech will read: “I had the role model of a father who had unbelievable courage in journeying across an ocean, with no money in his pocket and not knowing a word of English.”

He will also talk about how immigration is a topic near and dear to his family. A portion of his speech released early to CNN says that he will talk about his father immigrating to the United States from Poland when he was 17. Sanders is expected to say, “He came to escape the crushing poverty that existed in his community, and to escape widespread anti-Semitism. Needless to say I would not be with you today if he had not made that trip from Poland because virtually his entire family there was wiped out by the Nazis.”

Things are looking good so far for Sanders’ campaign. Not only did he raise $6 million in the first 24 hours of his campaign but he’s polling very well since his announcement. A University of New Hampshire poll conducted between Februaary 18 and 26, sampling 604 primary voters, placed Sanders at 26 percent and Biden at 22 percent.

Sanders’ second event will be in Chicago on Sunday, March 3.This event will be hosted at the Navy Pier and it will start at 7 p.m. local time at 600 E. Grand Ave. in Chicago. Tickets are not needed, but entry will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. Chicago is near and dear to Sanders, since he attended the University of Chicago.