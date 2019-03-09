Bernie Sanders’ Iowa City Rally Turnout Was So Large, He Gave a Second Speech to an Overflow Room [PHOTOS]

Today, Bernie Sanders hosted his second Iowa rally in Iowa City. And even before he gave his main speech, he stepped outside of the main venue and gave a preview speech to an overflow crowd who couldn’t get into the venue. Tonight’s rally took place in the Iowa Memorial Union on Friday evening, March 8. The event was co-sponsored by the University Democrats and the Young Democratic Socialists, and it was held in the Main Lounge of the Iowa Memorial Union. The main lounge’s capacity setup is 1,200 if it’s a theater setup. But so many people showed up, they needed an overflow room for everyone. Some estimated that overflow crowd numbered at least an additional 500, maybe more. Read on to see crowd photos and learn more about tonight’s rally. (See stories from last night’s rally here.)

In 2016, Iowa is where the political revolution began. We're back in Iowa City to complete it. https://t.co/vq1LfjaZRc — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 9, 2019

The venue was packed tonight. So many people showed up that some had to be turned away and sent to an overflow room.

Capacity crowd here in Iowa City for Bernie Sanders – supporters were being turned away to an overflow room pic.twitter.com/uynxSFiD6L — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) March 9, 2019

About 500 people couldn’t get in, so Sanders went to them.

500 people could not get into the room in Iowa City, so Bernie went out to them. pic.twitter.com/ps2iOLmp4N — Ari Rabin-Havt (@AriRabinHavt) March 9, 2019

Here’s another view of Sanders talking with his supporters in the overflow room.

Iowa City: 2k capacity hall, standing room only in the overflow room (probably at least another 750-1k).

Lots disappointed at not getting in, so Bernie comes out pre-speech to talk to us for about 10 minutes.

That is inclusion, that is class.#Bernie2020 #TheOriginalProgressive pic.twitter.com/C9a7kZ2oaT — DJ Claussen (@DJClaussen71) March 9, 2019

In fact, Sanders opened his speech by saying, “We should have gotten a bigger room.”

Bernie addressing overflow crowd in Iowa City before his rally tonight. “Think big, not small.” pic.twitter.com/qwB2fZKOsw — Sydney Ember (@melbournecoal) March 9, 2019

And Jeff Weaver was seen tonight too.

Bernie maestro Jeff Weaver very on message in Iowa City: rocking a Roosevelt-Wallace button that would make @sissenberg mad w jealousy pic.twitter.com/aKIOe8nv4q — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) March 9, 2019

Homemade fan shirts and live music were featured tonight.

I’m out here at the @BernieSanders rally today. There’s live music and homemade fan shirts. pic.twitter.com/pz34GwpjE4 — Aimee Breaux (@aimee_breaux) March 9, 2019

And some “Bernie Bros,” as this Twitter account shared:

It was a packed house.

Packed house for @BernieSanders’ Iowa City rally. Mainly students from Univ. of Iowa. pic.twitter.com/m92Uqnpduq — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) March 8, 2019

During the event, Sanders talked about the problems of urban gentrification and the decline of rural America. He advocated for building affordable housing that is desperately needed in many communities.

Sanders talked about factory farms and agribusiness, which impressed quite a few people.

The fact that Bernie Sanders is talking about factory farms and taking on agribusiness in a presidential race is monumental. Both Dems and Republicans have avoided this issue because of the influence of Big Ag and Big Meat money. He aims to end that.#BernieInIowa #Bernie2020 — Stephanie Quilao (@stephaniequilao) March 9, 2019

He also talked about protecting women’s rights.

When we are in the White House, we are going to protect a woman's right to decide what happens to her body. #InternationalWomensDay #Bernie2020 #BernieInIowa #ThePeopleofBernieSanders pic.twitter.com/JyuY8pSxnC — iteachpeace (@oneearthforall) March 9, 2019

Freya Buhr, 19, told Business Insider that she was there for her 19th birthday and supports Sanders because his “platform has always been in support of women.”

And Aluna Olaniyi, 18, told Business Insider that she supports Sanders because he believes in stopping climate change and in fixing the system to help minorities and ensuring everyone is treated equally.

Aluna Olaniyi, 18, of Fairfield, IA, says she supports Sanders because he believes in the same ideals as her. She pointed to his rhetoric on "climate change and needing to fix the system when it comes to minorities and making sure everyone has equality." pic.twitter.com/U4Maj3Y9SS — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) March 9, 2019

And he emphasized the need for a Medicare for All system.

RT OurRevolution ""To the private health insurance companies: whether you like it or not… This country will pass a Medicare for All, single-payer health care system." – BernieSanders#BernieInIowa pic.twitter.com/CCFqojdKGN" — Our Revolution Nashville (@ourrevnashville) March 9, 2019

Sanders ended the rally with “Taking it to the streets” by The Doobie Brothers.

Love that @SenSanders ends his 2nd Iowa rally with “Taking it to the Streets” by The Doobie Brothers. It describes exactly how this grassroots effort will reach voters and ensure and incredible turnout for his message in 2020. #Bernie2020 #BernieInIowa #BernieInIowaCity — Neil – Green Dream or Whatever 🌹🏴 (@npmiserablelib) March 9, 2019

Here are more crowd photos from Press Citizen:

U.S. Sen Bernie Sanders, I-VT, is back in Iowa ahead of #IAcaucus where he says the political revolution began 2016. @presscitizen @dmrcaucus Gallery: https://t.co/9kOwabABvl pic.twitter.com/LZcvO0Fdj8 — Joseph Cress (@josephwcress) March 9, 2019

And a photo shared on Reddit by u/wearyspacewanderer.

If you missed the rally, you can watch it in the video below.

And here’s the speech he gave to the overflow room.

