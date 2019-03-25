Beto O’Rourke Upgrades To Standing on a Car While Addressing Overflow Crowd in Las Vegas [PHOTOS]

Beto O’Rourke’s official kickoff rallies aren’t happening until March 30, but he’s seeing a surge of interest in his local meetups and town halls as he travels the country. Today in Las Vegas, so many people showed up for his event at a local coffeehouse that he ended up jumping onto a car outside in the parking lot and delivering a speech to the crowd that was so packed, it was impossible to drive.

You can watch his overflow speech below. Before he started his official meetup, he jumped on top of a car to address the huge overflow crowd outside. Everyone cheered as he got on the car, because he’s pretty well known for liking to stand on things like tables and counters. Now he’s upgraded to cars.

His first event on Sunday was at Taqueria Arandas in Las Vegas for an event called “Cafe con Beto.”

At his first event, he talked about climate change, immigration reform, health care, worker’s rights, and even ending the electoral college.

Presential hopeful @BetoORourke talks w/Las Vegas voters about climate change, immigration reform, health care, education, worker's rights and restoring America's democracy. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/UgLLS0jlxv — Cinthia Maldonado (@CinthiaKtnv) March 24, 2019

He had an overflow crowd at Arandas Taqueria too.

.@BetoORourke speaks to an overflow crowd at Arandas Taqueria in east Las Vegas, one of three stops scheduled for today. Follow @blakeapgar for more updates pic.twitter.com/IMSNPd5yj2 — Chase Stevens (@CSStevensphoto) March 24, 2019

And of course, he stood on a chair there.

Beto in his element: on a chair, switching between English and Spanish at a Taqueria in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/oyGyUGZPWO — Lauren Gambino (@laurenegambino) March 24, 2019

Then he had a meet and greet at the Pour Coffeehouse at 12 p.m. Pacific. That’s when he had the huge turnout outdoors that required the standing-on-the-car moment. Here are some silly screenshots of that moment:

In all seriousness, part of O’Rourke’s appeal appears to be his willingness to be casual, down-to-earth, and buck trends and expectations. Standing on a car isn’t something you’ll likely see Joe Biden do, if he decides to run.

After his car-standing-speech, he went inside to talk to the people who were at the coffeehouse. He gave a speech, but he also paused to answer questions and hear people’s stories. And that’s another part of O’Rourke’s appeal, his supporters say. He takes time to listen personally to people at his events, focusing in on the individual and listening to their concerns. This photo is from his speech to an overflow crowd, when her questions.

Here’s another photo:

Here’s what the crowd looked like inside the coffeehouse.

And another look at the crowd outside:

@BetoORourke killing it in Las Vegas!!!! Keep on doing what you do and come back soon pic.twitter.com/4OL1myPiFP — Joe Garcia (@JoeWonder69) March 24, 2019

During his meet-and-greet, O’Rourke voiced his support for making Puerto Rico a state, along with discussing many other issues.

.@BetoORourke, speaking earlier this afternoon in Las Vegas, voices support for Puerto Rico statehood. Notable b/c other 2020ers — including @JulianCastro, who visited PR for first campaign trip — have largely been saying statehood should be up to the people there. pic.twitter.com/2TZ2LVZBok — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) March 24, 2019

This is O’Rourke’s eighth state to visit in nine days since he announced that he was running for President. With the crowds he’s already drawing at meet-and-greets, it’s likely that his El Paso, Houston, and Austin rallies on March 30 will show a significant turnout.

His El Paso, Texas rally will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. MDT on March 30.(According to the event page, the doors open at 10 a.m. and the event itself will start at 10:30 a.m. This is 11:30 a.m. Central/12:30 p.m. Eastern.) The venue for this event hasn’t been announced yet, but you can learn more by RSVPing here or indicating your interest on the Facebook event page here. We will update this story when the venue has been announced.

You can also participate in a live stream watch party during the El Paso rally. The livestream will begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern/9:30 a.m. Pacific. Sign up here to host a livestream watch party. Heavy will post a separate story about livestream watch parties closer to the date. Here are some watch parties already scheduled:

Columbia, South Carolina at the Venue on Main for March 30 at 12 p.m.

Fresno, California on March 30 at 9:15 a.m.

Atlanta, Georgia on March 30 at Noon

Bedford, Texas at Fishtail Nepalese & Indian Cuisine on March 30 at 11 a.m.

Houston, Texas at Catbirds on 1336 Westheimer Rd. at 11 a.m.

You can see a full list of watch parties here.

A Houston, Texas rally will take place at 5 p.m. Central (6 p.m. Eastern.) The venue will be at Texas Southern, where Kamala Harris’ rally was held yesterday. The Facebook page is here and you can RSVP here.

Looks like @BetoORourke's Houston kickoff rally will be at @TexasSouthern — same place where @KamalaHarris rallied Saturday https://t.co/4NrySvyV8s — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) March 24, 2019

An Austin, Texas rally will take place at 9 p.m. Central (10 p.m. Eastern) at 9th and Congress. The Facebook page is here and you can RSVP here. The event says they’re meeting at 9th and Congress, but specifies that it’s actually in front of the Capitol building.

Remember that for all of Beto’s events, you can go to the event’s Facebook page where there’s a link to RSVP. An RSVP is not required because entry is still on a first-come, first-served basis, but they will help his team estimate how many to expect.