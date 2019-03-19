Devin Nunes’ Mom: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Republican lawmaker Devin Nunes of California has filed a lawsuit in the Circuit Court for the County of Henrico in Virginia against Twitter, Liz Mair, Mair Strategies, LLC and Twitter accounts @DevinNunesMom and @DevinCow (Devin Nunes’ Cow).

The lawsuit says that Nunes “seeks compensatory damages and punitive damages in an amount not less than $250,000,000” for alleged “negligence, defamation per se, insulting words, and civil conspiracy.”

The 40-page lawsuit filed Monday alleges Twitter of “knowingly hosting and monetizing content that is clearly abusive, hateful and defamatory — providing both a voice and financial incentive to the defamers — thereby facilitating defamation on its platform.”

First elected to Congress in 2002, Nunes is a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, and has as the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, he often moved to protect Trump from the ongoing Russia investigations.

Nunes’ mom is Toni Dian Nunes, aged 62, and the treasurer for the congressman’s campaign.

Nunes explained the lawsuit on Fox News host Sean Hannity’s show on Monday night, and warned that the litigation “is the first of many lawsuits that are coming.”

1. The Lawsuit Alleges That Twitter Amplified The Messages Sent Out By @DevinNunesMom, Other Accounts Ahead of the 2018 Midterm Elections

The complaint names “Devin Nunes’ Mom” as “a person who, with Twitter’s consent, hijacked Nunes’ name, falsely impersonated Nunes’ mother, and created and maintained an account on Twitter (@DevinNunesMom) for the sole purpose of attacking, defaming, disparaging and demeaning Nunes.”

“In her endless barrage of tweets, Devin Nunes’ Mom maliciously attacked every aspect of Nunes’ character, honesty, integrity, ethics and fitness to perform his duties as a United States Congressman,” Nunes’ lawyers wrote in the complaint.

As of Monday afternoon, the @DevinNunesMom account was suspended by Twitter.

“Twitter consciously allowed the defamation of Nunes to continue despite reports and purported reviews by Twitter’s content moderators,” the suit said, noting that “Twitter only suspended the account in 2019 after Nunes’ real mother, Toni Dian Nunes, complained. … Twitter permitted @DevinNunesMom, for instance, to tweet and retweet with impunity throughout 2018.”

The complaint also lists Republican political consultant Liz Mair, who allegedly “implied that Nunes colluded with prostitutes and cocaine addicts, that Nunes does cocaine, and that Nunes was involved in a ‘Russian money laundering front.’”

Mair tweeted later Monday evening that she was accepting donations to cover her legal expenses, but has not released a public statement.

There are a handful of tweets the Nunes lawsuit cites as issues.

Nunes accused Twitter of doing nothing to “investigate or review the defamation that appeared in plain view on its platform.”

“Twitter created and developed the content at issue in this case by transforming false accusations of criminal conduct, imputed wrongdoing, dishonesty and lack of integrity into a publicly available commodity used by unscrupulous political operatives and their donor/clients as a weapon,” the complaint reads. “Twitter is ‘responsible’ for the development of offensive content on its platform because it in some way specifically encourages development of what is offensive about the content.”

2. The Lawsuit Names @DevinCow (Devin Nunes’ Cow) And Other Accounts That Spread Critical Messages of Nunes

The suit references various critical messages aimed at Nunes posted to @DevinCow and other accounts including “Fire Devin Nunes” and “Devin Nunes’ Grapes” — “whose sole purpose was (and is) to publish and republish (tweet and retweet) false and defamatory statements about Nunes,” the suit alleges.

Devin’s boots are full of manure. He’s udder-ly worthless and it’s pasture time to mooove him to prison. The herd supports @JanzforCongress: Valley resident, anti-crime prosecutor. #CA22 needs a representative who works for us, full time 🐄 https://t.co/SizKWRN9kx — Devin Nunes’ cow (@DevinCow) October 12, 2018

I never see my owner anymore. He's so busy on Fox News, palling around with DC lobbyists, and up in Boston watching sports that he never visits me, never checks on how I'm growing, whether I'm well-enough fed, well-enough watered… I wonder if @DevinCow feels the same? — Devin Nunes' Grapes (@DevinGrapes) July 26, 2018

The account @DevinCow is still active as of 2 a.m. Tuesday.

“The substance and timing of the tweets, retweets, replies and likes by Mair, Devin Nunes’ Mom and Devin Nunes’ cow demonstrates that all three bad actors were and are engaged in a joint effort, together and with others, to defame Nunes and interfere” with the congressman’s job, the lawsuit reads.

Nunes cited tweets from the “Devin Nunes’ Cow” Twitter account including ones that said his boots were “full of manure” and that he is “udder-ly worthless and its pasture time to move him to prison.”

The lawsuit adds: “Twitter did nothing to investigate or review the defamation that appeared in plain view on its platform. Twitter consciously allowed the defamation of Nunes to continue. As part of its agenda to squelch Nunes’ voice, cause him extreme pain and suffering, influence the 2018 Congressional election, and distract, intimidate and interfere with Nunes’ investigation into corruption and Russian involvement in the 2016 Presidential Election, Twitter did absolutely nothing.”

Nunes also alleges that Twitter “shadow-banned” him — a term used to describe when a user’s content is less visible to others — to “restrict his free speech and to amplify the abusive and hateful content published and republished by Mair, Devin Nunes’ Mom.”

Conservatives often claim Twitter has “shadow-banned” them, and President Trump has spoken out against the accusations.

3. Toni Dian Nunes Has Run Her Son’s Election Campaigns since 2002, and the Federal Election Commission (FEC) Investigated It In 2018 For Possible Campaign Finance Violations

The FEC wrote a letter to Toni Nunes, the congressman’s campaign treasurer and mother, requesting information about contributions from three donors in 2017 that appeared to violate campaign finance rules.

It is unclear what came of that probe, and neither Devin Nunes or Toni Nunes ever publicly commented about it.

Toni Nunes is married to Antonio L. Nunes, Jr, or “Tony,” and in addition to Devin, they have another younger son named Anthony Nunes III.

As treasurer of the Devin Nunes Campaign Committee, during the 2018 election cycle, the campaign raised a total of $12,694,258 and spent roughly $11.6 million of it.

Toni Nunes is also listed as the treasurer of her son’s campaign committee during 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2014, 2016, and 2020.

The Nunes family came under scrutiny when Esquire published an article in September 2018 that accused the Nunes family dairy farm of secretly relocating from central California to Iowa in 2006. Anthony Jr. and Toni Dian allegedly used their cash from the sale to buy a dairy in Sibley, Iowa. There, the farm could rely heavily on undocumented immigrant labor to thrive. Neither Anthony Jr. nor Devin Nunes commented for the story.

4. The Lawsuit Vividly Describes What @DevinNunesMom Account Said

The descriptions of what the fake account of Devin Nunes’ mom said are vividly described in the lawsuit:

Devin Nunes’ Mom stated that Nunes had turned out worse than Jacob Wohl; falsely accused Nunes of being a racist, having “white supremacist friends” and distributing “disturbing inflammatory racial propaganda”; falsely accused Nunes of putting up a “Fake News MAGA” sign outside a Texas Holocaust museum; falsely stated that Nunes would probably join the “Proud Boys”, “if it weren’t for that unfortunate ‘no masturbating’ rule”; disparagingly called him a “presidential fluffer and swamp rat”; falsely stated that Nunes had brought “shame” to his family; repeatedly accused Nunes of the crime of treason, compared him to Benedict Arnold, and called him a “traitor”, “treasonous shitbag”, a “treasonous Putin shill”, working for the “Kremlin”; falsely stated that Nunes was “100% bought and sold. He has no interest remaining for his constituents”; falsely accused Nunes of being part of the President’s “taint” team; falsely stated that Nunes was unfit to run the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence; falsely accused Nunes of “secretly hat[ing] the people he’s supposed to serve”; falsely accused Nunes of being a “lying piece of shit”; falsely stated that Nunes would lose custody of his children and was going to “the pen”; falsely accused Nunes of receiving pay for undermining “American Democracy”; falsely stated that Nunes was “the most despicably craven GOP public official” and that “Devin might be a unscrupulous, craven, back-stabbing, charlatan and traitor, but he’s no Ted Cruz”; falsely stated that Nunes was “voted ‘Most Likely to Commit Treason’ in high school”; falsely stated that “The people of California’s Central Valley are upright folk who work hard, look you square in the eye and give you a firm handshake. And then there is @DevinNunes”; falsely stated that Nunes is “not ALL about deceiving people. He’s also about betraying his country and colluding with Russians”; stated “I don’t know about Baby Hitler, but would sure-as-shit abort baby Devin”; falsely stated that “Alpha Omega wines taste like treason”; falsely stated that “@DevinNunes wanted me to tell everyone that he’ll be releasing a pic soon to get ahead of that AMI thing, and that it only looks that way because of all the blow”; falsely suggested that Nunes might be willing to give the President a “blowjob”; falsely stated “@Devin Nunes look @SpeakerRyan is removing @Rep_Hunter from his committee seat because he’s corrupt and incompetent. I wonder why he let you keep yours?”; falsely accused Nunes of “covering up Trump’s conspiracy against the United States”; falsely accused Nunes of lying to Congress; falsely accused Nunes of suborning “perjury”; falsely stated that “@Devin Nunes is DEFINITELY a feckless c***.”

5. It Is Not Totally Clear If The Lawsuit Has Been Formally Filed

The online filing system for the Henrico County Circuit in Virginia, where Nunes says he filed his case, shows no suits under Nunes’ name on a search for civil cases.

Neither Nunes’ attorney nor press representative has publicly commented to any news organization besides Fox News, and Twitter has also declined to comment thus far.

“Twitter is a machine,” Nunes’ personal attorney, Steven S. Biss, told Fox News. “It is a modern-day Tammany Hall. Congressman Nunes intends to hold Twitter fully accountable for its abusive behavior and misconduct.”

Liz Mair, who has worked for a number of GOP lawmakers, told BuzzFeed News in an email that she had not reviewed the documentation. Mair also claimed she had learned of the congressman’s plan to sue from another reporter — implying she had yet to be served with a suit — and declined further comment.

Guys, I’m declining comment on this for now but DEVIN NUNES IS SUING ME. If you’d like to contribute to cover my legal expenses please donate here: https://t.co/zcYqrHn6OH — BrandValue$4B (@LizMair) March 18, 2019

Nunes, like other Republican lawmakers, has alleged bias at social media sites such as Twitter and Facebook, but he is the first sitting lawmaker to actually follow through on litigation — something that has been debunked.

In 2018, Nunes defeated Democratic challenger Andrew Janz by about five percentage points — by far the closest race in Nunes’ 16-year congressional career. Janz raised about $10 million and was often praised by the Twitter accounts cited in the lawsuit.

“The election is over. This is more of the same; petty personal politics over real problem solving. This lawsuit, and other similar conspiracy theories, does not help Valley residents solve Valley problems,” Janz told the Fresno Bee on Monday.