Olga Ladyzhenskaya: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Olga Ladyzhenskaya is the focus of today’s Google Doodle. Ladyzhenskaya was a Russian mathematician who made huge strides in the field of partial differential equations.

Google has honored Ladyzhenskaya with a Google Doodle on March 7, which would have been her 97th birthday. “Today’s Doodle celebrates Olga Ladyzhenskaya, a Russian mathematician who triumphed over personal tragedy and obstacles to become one of the most influential thinkers of her generation,” wrote Google. “The author of more than 250 papers, Ladyzhenskaya’s methods for solving partial differential equations remain profoundly influential.”

Here’s what you need to know about Ladyzhenskaya:

1. Her Father Was a Mathematician Who Was Killed By the Soviet Union

Ladyzhenskaya was born on March 7, 1922 in Kologriv, Russia. Her father, who was a teacher, was the one who nurtured her interest in mathematics from an early age. In 1937, however, Ladyzhenskaya’s father was arrested by Stalinist authorities and labeled an “enemy of the state.” He was promptly executed without a trial.

The death of Ladyzhenskaya’s father not only affected her emotionally, but professionally as well. Despite the fact that she graduated from secondary school with honors in 1939, she was not allowed to attend Leningrad State University because of her father’s charges. Undeterred, Ladyzhenskaya was accepted to Leningrad Teachers’ Institute, where she studied for two years before war-time conditions forced her to return to her hometown.

She taught mathematics at her secondary school until 1943, when she was accepted to Moscow State University. SIAM News reports that Moscow State University is where she developed her interest in partial differential equations.

2. She Graduated from Moscow State University & Received Her Doctorate from Leningrad State University

Ladyzhenskaya flourished at Moscow State University, where she began by studying algebra and number theory. She quickly turned her attention to partial differential equations, however, which is what she would go on to specialize in for the rest of her career. She wrote her Diploma Thesis on an equation given to her by I.G. Petrovskii, and graduated from Moscow State in 1947.

That same year, Ladyzhenskaya moved to Leningrad and became a graduate student at Leningrad State University. It was here that she developed her professional relationship with V.I. Smirnov. Smirnov was an expert on complex functions and conjugate functions, and he pioneered the space time triangle diagram (STTD) technique. Ladyzhenskaya remained close friends with Smirnov until his death in 1974.

Before graduating from Leningrad State, Ladyzhenskaya wrote her doctoral dissertation on finite difference methods for linear and the quasilinear hyperbolic systems of partial differential equations. It her first major work on the topic.

3. She Headed the St. Petersburg Mathematical Society for Over 40 Years

After earning her doctorate in 1953, Ladyzhenskaya began working at the Leningrad Branch of the Steklov Mathematical Institute. It has since been renamed the St. Petersburg Branch. From 1961 to 1999, she headed the Institute’s Laboratory on Mathematical Physics.

In addition the Laboratory on Mathematical Physics, Ladyzhenskaya served as the vice president of the Leningrad Mathematical Society from 1959 to 1965 and from 1970 to 1990. She was eventually elected president, and ran the society for an additional eight years between 1990 and 1998.

4. She Was Considered a ‘Rebel’ In the Field of Mathematics During Her Career

While she continued to teach throughout the 1960s and 70s, Ladyzhenskaya made huge advancements in the field of partial differential equations. According to the New York Times, her work showed how a number of variables relate in time and space, and was lated used by meteorologists to predict the movement of storm clouds.

”Ladyzhenskaya did not describe the basic equations, but she contributed significantly to their solutions,” said Dr. Peter D. Lax of New York University. ”She was also always a rebel and treated as one by the Soviet government.” Dr. Marshall Slemrod, a mathematician with the University of Wisconsin, went a step further and described Ladyzhenskaya as the Russian counterpart to American mathematician John Nash. Nash’s life was dramatized in the Oscar-winning film A Beautiful Mind.

‘She was perhaps the premier worker on the Russian side,” Slemrod insisted. ”If you believe your weather forecast, you have to solve the exact equations that she studied.” Despite her status as a mathematician, Ladyzhenskaya was not allowed travel outside of the Soviet Union until 1958, when she attended the International Congress of Mathematicians in London. She didn’t travel outside of her native soil again until 1988.

5. She Died In 2004, Shortly After Being Honored By the Russian Academy of Sciences

Ladyzhenskaya died in her sleep on January 12, 2004. She was 81. In the 1940s she had been married to a man named Andrey Kiselev, but they separated when she told him that she didn’t want to have children. According to Agnes Scott College, she remained single for the rest of her life.

Only two years before her death, Ladyzhenskaya was awarded the Lomonosov Gold Medal by the Russian Academy of Sciences. The award is given out to those who make “outstanding achievements in the natural sciences and the humanities.”

In addition to her Gold Medal, Ladyzhenskaya was given the State Prize of the USSR in 1969, was elected a member of the Academy of Sciences of the USSR in 1981, and was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Bonn in 2002. At the time of her death, SIAM News reports that she Ladyzhenskaya had research planned for the next five years.