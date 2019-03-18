Shawn McKeough: Airman Killed Trying to Stop Robbery

Shawn McKeough Jr. is an airman who was killed while trying to stop an armed robbery in Arkansas, police say.

McKeough, 23, was killed while trying to stop a robbery March 15 at a Valero Big Red convenience store and gas station, The Portland Press Herald reports. Police said the shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. No suspects have been arrested.

McKeough, who was originally from Maine, was a senior airman with the Air Force who was on active duty at the Little Rock Air Force Base.

“As a result of the investigation, detectives have learned that two armed suspects entered the location in an attempt to rob the business. The victim in this incident attempted to stop the armed robbery and was fatally shot,” police said.

Shawn McKeough Died Trying to Stop an Armed Robbery

On Mar 15 @ 11:38pm 2 armed subjects entered the Valero Big Red gas station(601 W. Broadway)& fatally shot a customer during the robbery. A $10,000 reward is offered for info leading to the arrest & conviction of those responsible. Call 501-771-7167 or our tip line @ 501-680-8439 pic.twitter.com/RKFjAsmCuq — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) March 16, 2019

Police say McKeough was a customer at the convenience store when he encountered the robbery.

Police said two armed men tried to rob the store and shot McKeough when he tried to intervene.

Surveillance footage shows the two men enter with handguns drawn. One of the men was wearing a black Nike hoodie and Adidas pants while the other robber wore a black and white panda hat.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to their arrest. Anyone with information is urged to call 501-680-8439.

“Tragic losses such as this are just so heartbreaking,” North Little Rock Police Sgt. Amy Cooper told NewsCenter Maine. “It’s just very overwhelmingly emotional, especially when you involve a member of our armed services, someone who has stepped up and made the decision to defend their nation and take on that role. And to deal with the tragic death of a member such as Shawn Mckeough has just been difficult.”

McKeough Remembered as a Hero

McKeough’s friends took to Facebook to remember him as a selfless hero.

“Breaks my heart to hear this news. Shawn Mckeough Jr., you were an amazing young man,” wrote Cory Kilgore.

“He was popular, everyone liked him, how could you not,” wrote Kristen Mononoke. “I’m so sorry this happened. The world is such a dark place but Shawn’s light will never burn out and we are lucky to bask in it.”

“You never expect to hear about anyone you know passing away. Certainly not anyone this young or selfless,” Air Force staff Sgt. Andrew Dunnam wrote. “It was a tremendous honor knowing you, brother. You never failed to be reliable and get the job done to the best of your ability. You were one of the most outstanding men I have ever met.”

“We are heartbroken to have lost a valued member of our Team Little Rock family.” Col. Gerald Donohue, 19th Airlift Wing commander, told The Air Force Times. “Shawn’s death will be felt by each of us, and we are committed to supporting his loved ones and fellow airmen during this very difficult time.”

McKeough’s girlfriend, Sarah Terrano, was heartbroken in an interview with WMTW.

“Shawn was one of a kind, he lit up any room he walked into,” she said. “He is so missed, this world will never be the same without him. There’s not enough words to truly express how amazing he was.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Senator Martha McSally Says She Was Raped in the Air Force