Wayne Seifer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

1. His Ex-Wife Was an Inmate at Oregon Women’s Correctional Facility

In 1984, Diane Downs was sentenced to life in prison plus 50 years for shooting her three children and killing one the year prior.

In July 1987, the convicted killer escaped the Oregon Women’s Correctional Facility by scaling a 15-foot high chain link fence. She used clothing to protect herself from the barbed wire.

While some reports indicate that Siefer was the current husband of Downs’ roommate, others state that the two had already divorced.

As part of tonight’s broadcast, former reporter Anne Jaeger shares, “[Diane and her rommate] were talking about her roommate’s husband… They wrote on a paper where he lived… what his address was… they made a map. Diane takes that piece of paper and runs with it.”

2. Seifer Housed Escaped Inmate Diane Downs

After she escaped prison, Downs made her way to Wayne Seifer’s house.

Doug Welch, a former detective with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, tells ABC of the escape, “I was dumbfounded… How can this happen? … This was one of the most notorious female inmates in the state, and somehow she’d gotten over the wall and escaped.”

Recalling the day that Downs showed up to his house, Seifer tells ABC News, “So I walk downstairs, still a little bit bleary-eyed, and she [Downs] said, ‘Could I stay?’ And I said ‘Why not?’ and I went back upstairs to sleep.”

He says that Downs didn’t introduce herself by her name, but as “a girl with no clothes on.”

3. He Lived Just a Few Blocks Away from the Prison

Seifer lived just a few blocks away from the prison. Still, detectives struggled to locate Downs.

Seifer was living with two friends, Bob and Jim, at the time. He adds that he was addicted to heroin when Downs arrived at is doorstep.

After days of attempting to trace Down’s whereabouts, police came across a piece of paper she left behind in her cell. The paper had indentations of a map on it, which is how authorities eventually found Downs.

4. They Had a Sexual Relationship While Downs Was Hiding at His House

While Downs was hiding out at Siefer’s house, the two engaged in a sexual relationship.

In 1987, Seifer shared with KOIN-TV, “I spent 10 days with Diane. I fell in love…”

As part of tonight’s broadcast, he adds, “I was a nervous wreck, you know. I didn’t see a sober minute… My only job was to keep her there; keep her from going out and harming anybody… I should’ve turned her in, but I didn’t.”

Back in 1987, Siefer claimed he had no idea Downs had fled prison. “She told us she was just out of prison and we didn’t know she had escaped,” he said.

5. He Was Sentenced to Five Years Probation

Seifer was sentenced to five years probation and six months in a restitution center. He pleaded guilty to “hindering prosecution.”

Downs, meanwhile, received five more years in prison after her capture.

Did Seifer know he’d get in trouble for hiding the escaped inmate? Fox reports him as saying that he did. “When it came my time to burn, I was just going to tell the truth and get it over with.”