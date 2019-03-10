Yared Getachew: Ethiopian Airlines Pilot Named After Fatal Crash

Yared Getachew has been named as the pilot who was the captain of the Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed on Sunday, killing everyone on board.

Per The Reporter Ethiopia, Getachew was born to Ethiopian and Kenyan parents, and had been flying with Ethiopian Airlines since July 2010.

Here’s what you need to know:

Getachew Had a Flight Time of 8,231 Hours at the Time of His Death

Ethiopian Airlines has given more details about the flight in a press release. Senior captain Yared Getachew, who had more than 8,000 flight hours, was in command of the plane. His first officer, Ahmed Nur Mohammod Nur, had 200 hours of flight time. pic.twitter.com/X9IWqtx5q2 — MTE News (@mtenewsuk) March 10, 2019

Getachew had extensive experience with flying time, according to The Reporter Ethiopia: he had a flight time of 8,231 hours, and had been a Boeing captain since November of 2017.

Getachew’s first officer was named Ahmed Nur, the publication reported, and he had a flight time of 200 hours.

Getachew Had Sought Clearance to Return to the Addis Ababa Airport Following Takeoff

ℹ Further update from Ethiopian Airlines 'A senior captain named Yared Getachew with a cumulative flight hour of more than 8000 and with a commendable performance was commanding the flight along with first officer Ahmed Nur Mohammod Nur who had a flight hour of 200.' #ET302 pic.twitter.com/bagXINdzyz — CivMilAir ✈ (@CivMilAir) March 10, 2019

According to The New York Times, Getachew had been given clearance to return to the airport the plane had taken off from, Addid Ababa Airport, shortly after the plane lifted off.

However, Tewolde GebreMariam, the chief executive officer of Ethiopian Airlines, said at a news conference that it was too early to make any determinations about what the problem was, as relayed by Getachew, or what caused the plane to malfunction.

Per the publication, the flight took off on good weather but experienced instability following takeoff, with the vertical speed of the flight fluctuating to extremes. Specifically, the New York Times notes that in the first three minutes of flight, “the vertical speed varied from 0 feet per minute to 1,472 to minus 1,920 — unusual during ascent.”

The Victims of the Ethiopian Airlines Crash Were of 32 Different Nationalities, According to CNN

The cause of today's Ethiopian Airlines crash was unclear, but a Lion Air flight using the same model of plane went down in Indonesia in October and killed 189 people. The crash in October raised questions about Boeing's 737 Max. https://t.co/Ym59s8Yvrf — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 10, 2019

