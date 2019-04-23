Andrew Yang’s Campaign Gains Momentum as Los Angeles Rally Attracts 2,000 People [PHOTOS]

Andrew Yang’s campaign for the Democratic nomination for President seems to be quickly gaining momentum. From being a candidate that many had not heard of just a few months ago, he’s now qualified for the DNC debates and is seeing thousands at many of his rallies.

At Least 2,000 Attended His Los Angeles Rally

On Monday, April 22, Yang held a rally in Los Angeles. According to NBC, about 3,000 to 4,000 people were there. Yang’s campaign noted in a press release that a crowd of 2,000 attended the rally. You can tell from the photos that his rally had a large crowd.

In this next photo, you can see a Bernie Sanders supporter attending the rally and taking photos.

In Facebook comments, some mentioned that we need rank choice voting now for Presidential candidates. Another person wrote, “Really Yang and Sanders are the front runners at this point. They are both the only candidates with grassroots support.”

On Reddit, u/bmpgotcha wrote about their experience at the Yang rally in LA. They wrote: “I went to the LA rally at Pershing Square Park today and I have to say, hearing Andrew talk in person was an amazing experience… Seeing him in person filled me with so much more passion than ever before. If Andrew is coming to a city near you, please do yourself the favor and try to the best of your ability to go, you will not regret it at all.”

Here are some tweets about his LA rally:

@AndrewYang Thanks for making me feel represented! It was great to shake your hand at the rally tonight #YanginLA #yanggang #Yang2020 pic.twitter.com/AblHPf7zas — Ezra Lau (@ezra_lau) April 23, 2019

Shots from LA Rally last night! #YangGang @LeslieSmith_GF out in full force 😀👍🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3xIPTL5Xi8 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) April 23, 2019

He’s Qualified for the DNC Debates Based on Both Donors & Polling

Yang has already met both qualifiers for the DNC debates.

We are one of only 6 candidates to qualify for the DNC debates via both polling AND number of individual donors. Thank you for making it happen. 👍🇺🇸🎉 #YangGang pic.twitter.com/rrtVqykcQj — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) April 20, 2019

The DNC changed the debate rules this year and is limiting its presidential debates to 20 candidates, Politico reported. In order to qualify for the first debate, candidates must receive donations from 65,000 people in at least 20 states, FiveThirtyEight reported. This includes a minimum of 200 different donors in at least 20 states, NBC News clarified.

Candidates can also qualify by polling with at least 1 percent in three “qualifying” polls. Previously the DNC relied solely on polling, but is changing the rules due to the large number of candidates this time around.

After more than 20 candidates qualify through donors, the DNC will give preference to candidates who meet both polling and fundraising requirements. Then the field will be further limited to those who are polling the highest, followed by those with the most unique donors, NBC noted. The first debate will be in June.

According to FiveThirtyEight, Yang is one of six candidates who has qualified through both donors and polls. The other five are Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.

His Unique Platform, Including a Call for UBI, Helps Him Stand Out

Yang is perhaps one of the most unique candidates in a crowded Democratic primary race. His platform includes Medicare for All, requiring all police officers to wear cameras, paid family leave, media fragmentation, a call for UBI (Universal Basic Income), which he refers to as the Freedom Dividend, and more. The idea of a UBI has many supporters, including Elon Musk. Yang has said that a UBI will be necessary as America becomes increasingly automated. In fact, a phrase he often uses is “The Robots Are Coming,” based off Game of Thrones‘ “Winter Is Coming” phrase.

Yesterday in LA @AndrewYang promised to do a @joerogan podcast from the White House when he wins. Pretty much this alone should get him elected #oprahforguys #100percentbrother #YangGang #Yang2020 https://t.co/AITb6bsyVW — Ian (@FreeSpeechian) April 23, 2019

Yang is talented at using memes and leaning into jokes and ideas that come from his supporters, and this is likely part of what is helping him gain momentum. When his CNN Town Hall was scheduled on the same night as Game of Thrones, he shared watch party events that showed him sitting on the Iron Throne with the hashtag #YangofThrones. Many watch parties combined his town hall with the Game of Thrones premiere. Here are highlights from his CNN Town Hall:

He also shared the following video that a supporter made on his official YouTube channel. The video is reminiscent of Bitcoin videos that were made when Bitcoin was at its height of popularity.

Part of what helps Yang stand apart from the crowd is his knowledge of math and technology. He’s a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist who was selected in 2012 as a “Champion of Change” by Barack Obama’s administration. In 2015 he was named a “Presidential Ambassador of Global Entrepreneurship.”

He’s on a Humanity First Tour Right Now

Yang is currently on a Humanity First tour. His next events include the following:

Las Vegas Rally: April 23 at 6 p.m. Pacific at Springs Preserve

Las Vegas Meet and Greet: April 24 at 3 p.m. at Nevada SEIU

Sioux City, IA Student Forum Morningside College: April 26 at 7 p.m. at Robert M, Lincoln Center on Peters Avenue

Stuart, IA’s Reaching Rural Voters Forum: April 27 at Saints Center, 9 a.m.

Town Hall in Des Moines, Iowa: April 28 at Franklin Junior high School, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle Rally: May 3 at Gas Works Park at 6 p.m.

Minneapolis Rally: May 5 at Boom Island Park at 3 p.m.

Dartmouth Rally: May 9 at Dartmouth Beta at 5:30 p.m.

Portsmouth, NH Rally: May 10 at Portsmouth Gas Light Co. at 6 p.m.

Windham, NH Rally: May 11 at Searles School & Chapel at 3 p.m.

New York City Rally: May 14 at Washington Square Park at 6 p.m.

Yang is married to Evelyn and they have two sons.

