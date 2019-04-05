Ariana Zolciak Biermann: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Daughter of Kim Zolciak, Ariana Zolciak Biermann was basically born into the world of reality television, and is now one of the leading ladies on the family’s spin-off series, Don’t Be Tardy, which is now in its seventh season. Viewers of The Real Housewives of Atlanta remember her a small cherubic child, but on Tardy, Ariana, who’s now 17-years-old, is a completely new woman.

The reality star recently went through a full body and face make-over, which included getting into serious shape. Ariana has dropped nearly 30 pounds and after posting a series of photos while rocking a bikini on Instagram, her 566,4000 followers were shook to see her vast body transformation. And as for her face, like older sister Brielle, Ariana has fallen in love with lip injections.

While Ariana broke up with ex Hudson McElroy, and is now dating boyfriend Chandler Jones, she’s also become more involved in the beauty industry, and teamed up with her mom and older sister Brielle to create KAB cosmetics. Even with five siblings, this teenager is managing to forge her own path in a family full of reality TV stars.

Here’s what you need to know about Ariana Biermann:

1. Ariana Got Fit, But Internet Trolls Won’t Leave Her Be

While Ariana is a brand ambassador of FabFitFun, she got into shape the old fashioned way, through exercise. “[Ariana] works out at the gym every day,” Kim said to ET. “She’s itty-bitty tiny. She’s really kind of come into her own.”

Kim also mentioned how much her daughter was bullied on social media for not being on the smaller side. “People on Instagram, especially, are so f**king rude about it that I have to monitor her page constantly because of the nasty comments. ‘You’re fat, you’ve always been fat…’ just horrible, mean, mean things,” she said. “Now, they’re saying all she does is photoshop her pictures, ‘cause she’s not that small. It’s a constant battle, and I always want my girls to love themselves, no matter what size they are.”

Ariana has since deleted all Instagram photos from before 2016.

2. Ariana is Dating Preferred Walk-On Football Player, Chandler Jones

While Ariana’s exes include Collin Lipman and Hudson McElory, the 17-year-old has already moved on with Chandler Jones. The couple went to prom together in which Arielle wore a strapless, white dress, that look very similar to a casual wedding gown.

Chandler played football play Milton High and then at Cambridge High School. On his Instagram, he checked in at “Undecided” after football season ended, but has since announced he’ll be attending Mercer University as a preferred walk-on. This decision bodes well for his young romance with Ariana, as playing at Mercer will keep him nearby in Georgia. As for Ariana, she told her family on Tardy this season that she’s no longer interested in going to college.

3. She Started KAB Cosmetics with Her Mother and Sister

Since her make-over transformation, becoming a beauty influencer seems right on track for this reality star. With her mother and sister Brielle, they created KAB cosmetics, the name being the combination of all their first initials.

Watch out, Kardashians, because the Biermanns are coming are coming with their own 100% cruelty free lip kits, which cost $45, and lip liners, on sale for $12.

4. Ariana Looks Just Like Her Older Sister, Brielle

Over the years, Ariana and Brielle, 21, have start to look more and more alike, slowly morphing into mini-me’s of their mother. The two sisters are incredibly close, and consider each other their best friend. Due to their matching long blonde hair, tanned skin and lip injections, they almost look like twins.

While Brielle and Ariana’s biological father is Daniel Tolce, Kroy Biermann has adopted them both as his own. Their family of six, which includes KJ, 6, Kash, 5, and twins Kaia and Kane, 4, are one tight unit.

5. She Comes From a Family That Loves Lip Injections

While the Biermann family matriarch does not support her daughters getting plastic surgery at the moment, that does not include a ban on lip injection or fillers. “I’m very open with my children on that,” Kim said. “I am not open to any plastic surgery on my girls at this time. I tell them, you know, when you’re done having kids and all that good stuff, worry about all that stuff later on down the road, if that’s what you want to do, but you guys are beautiful and so young.”

Ariana, Brielle and their mother are constantly ridiculed online for injecting their lips with filler, but big lips obviously make the Biermann ladies happy, and they’re proud of how they look. Brielle especially has gone to town with pumping up her lips.

Ariana’s sister recently posted a series of throwback photos on her Instagram story from 2009 to 2011, and she knows the difference is vast, but also doesn’t care what other people think about her new face. “To those of you who say I look better before lips… you’re a liar and this photo is PROOOOOOF,” she wrote on her insta story.

