Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda Identified in Mall of America Incident

Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda has been identified as the 24-year-old man who allegedly threw or pushed a five-year-old from the third floor of the Mall of America. Aranda has since been charged with attempted homicide for the incident.

Per The Star Tribune, Aranda was arrested in the mall transit station after he fled the scene.

Though the identity of the five-year-old boy, as well as the mother who was with him at the time, have not yet been identified, a witness spoke to The Star Tribune about the incident. Tina Hailey told the publication she was rounding the corner when she heard a woman screaming, “Oh my god, pray for my son.”

Hailey said the woman kept screaming, explaining, “She didn’t know what to do. Nobody was helping her.”

The Incident Took Place on Friday Morning at the Mall of America

According to police, early Friday morning a five-year-old boy was either thrown or pushed over the third floor balcony of the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. Bloomington police Chief Jeff Potts told reporters that police were called at 10:17 a.m. local time regarding the incident.

Per CNN, Potts said, “The child did suffer significant injuries. The child has been transported to the hospital and has been receiving care.”

Police Do Not Believe Aranda Knew the Victim or His Mother

Police do not believe there was any connection between Aranda and the five-year-old boy, nor between Aranda and the boy’s mother. Additionally, police do not believe there is any additional risk for the public.

Aranda Has Been Arrested a Number of Times Before

You can read Aranda’s full criminal history in the state of Minnesota here.

A number of Aranda’s petty misdemeanors are traffic or parking-related, but some of the charges are for more serious crimes, including his being convicted of a gross misdemeanor in 2015 for disturbing the peace with a police officer, as well as for assault of the fifth degree, with fear of bodily harm.

Aranda also has a felony conviction for first-degree damage to property.