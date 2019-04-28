Falcon Transport Closure: More Than 550 Employees Told to Stop Work

Falcon Transport, a trucking company from Youngstown, Ohio, has told employees to stop working as the company announced their closure. The closure of the company will result in the loss of more than 550 jobs.

The Youngstown Vindicator confirmed the rumors of the shutdown on the morning of April 28. The newspaper published the text of the text messages that employees received on the night of April 27. The message read, “We regret to inform you that Falcon Transport is not able to continue operations and will be shutting down effective today. Please stop any work you are doing for the company effective immediately. You are not expected to return to work. Please be on the lookout for further information we will be sending regarding this situation.”

The Vindicator report adds that as news spread about the closure, many drivers who were left stranded received offers of rides home.

While comments on the above Facebook post saw trucking companies offering jobs to unemployed drivers.

At the time of writing, the company’s Facebook page has been deactivated. According to the company’s official website, Falcon began life in 1903 using horses and wagons for transportation. They remained family owned and operated until 2017 when the company was purchased by CounterPoint Capital Partners of Los Angeles in 2017.

Falcon transported materials for Ford, Nexteer, General Motors and U.S. Steel. The Vindicator reports that the company had over 800 employees at the time of the takeover.

At the time of the closure, the numbers, via the Vindicator, were 89 office employees, 81 owner-drivers, drivers who own the trucks but worked for Falcon, and 407 regular drivers. On the Falcon’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Safer system’s website, it says that the company had 723 trucks, in addition to 585 drivers. In 2017, the company’s drivers clocked in over 45 million miles.

One paragraph on the company’s mission statement reads, “In the ever-changing environment of the transportation industry, Falcon Transport recognizes the needs of our customers and drivers by insuring communications, modernized equipment, safety, and a commitment to our employees. These are the principals that have allowed us to grow to be one of the nation’s leading carriers.”

Speaking to Freight Waves, one Falcon driver who said he was en route to the GM Plant in Arlington, Texas, on the night of April 27 when he got the text message.

Another said that he had last been paid by the company on April 25 and that despite the text regarding the closure, his gas card was still working.

