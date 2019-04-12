Glamour Shot Bandit: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A woman now dubbed the “Glamour Shot Bandit” is wanted by the FBI for attempting to rob six banks in Colorado. The suspect is described as a light-skinned black female, approximately 5-foot-5, with a slender build. She is believed to be in her 20s or early 30s, and her nickname comes from the big sunglasses, wigs, and gloves she wears to conceal her identity during the heists.

While her first three robberies took place days apart, she went after three different banks on April 9, and all in the span of two hours. Authorities warn that her level of violence is escalating.

“Please be on the lookout for anyone matching the suspect’s description,” the FBI wrote in the official release. “Be aware of anyone similar who might have recently changed their spending habits or discussed coming into money suddenly.”

Here’s what you need to know about the Glamour Shot Bandit:

1. Denver FBI Put Out a Warrant For Her Arrest

.@FBIDenver and the @DenverPolice need your help. Please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 if you have information regarding the “Glamour Shot Bandit.” The suspect has robbed, or attempted to rob, six banks in three weeks. A reward of $2,000 is being offered. #wanted pic.twitter.com/ZZRZN1kEbX — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) April 10, 2019

On the poster released to the public, the FBI offers a full description of the suspect and is offering out a reward for tips. “If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you can remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000 by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).”

The Denver Police Department and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force are assisting the FBI with the investigation.

2. All the Targeted Banks are Located in Denver, Colorado.

The first five of the Glamour Shot Bandit’s targets were all in the Denver area, and all took place between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The exact bank branches and locations she’s hit are listed below.

1. Vectra Bank, 3600 Quebec St., at 4 p.m. on March 22.

2. Key Bank, 6405 E. Hampden Ave., at 4:26 p.m. on April 1.

3. Key Bank, 3410 E. 1st Ave., at 5:05 p.m. on April 5.

4. Liberty Savings Bank, 6460 E. Yale Ave., at 2:45 p.m. on April 9 (attempted)

5. First Bank, 8901 E. Hampden Ave., at 2:58 p.m. on April 9.

5. TCF Bank, 18520 Green Valley Ranch Blvd., at 4:16 p.m. on April 9

3. The Glamour Shot Bandit is Armed

The “Glamour Shot Bandit” has targeted six banks within three weeks. https://t.co/ubmuHZpjwE pic.twitter.com/TPGo7ICoth — Angel Lily (@LilyWilma) April 11, 2019

While her nickname has a cute ring to it, while robbing the Key Bank on April 5, she was reported as possessing a handgun. It’s written on the warrant “Her level of violence is intensifying, given the display of a handgun and multiple robberies in one day.”

As of press time, the FBI does not know how much money she’s stolen.

4. She’s Made it Much Further Than the ‘Barbie Bandits’

NATIONAL: Mastermind Behind 'Barbie Bandits' Gets 10 Years in Prison http://tinyurl.com/3cwxvh — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 26, 2008

Two 19-year-old girls, Heather Johnston and Ashley Miller, were dubbed the “Barbie Bandits” in 2007 after attempting to rob a Bank of America in Atlanta, Georgia, wearing designer jeans and expensive sunglasses.

After being caught on surveillance cameras at the bank, the girls headed right to the mail to get highlights, and were arrested at the salon. For attempting to steal $11,000, Johnston was given 10 year probation 10 years probation with community service, a minimum $2,000 fine and $2,500 in restitution. Miller was charged with the maximum jail time of 10 years, will serve two, and spend the rest on probation, and minimum of $2,500 in restitution. Te mastermind of the operation, Brian Herman Allen III, who worked as a bank teller at the time, was given the same maximum sentence, will have to spend 5 years behind bars, and pay $2,500 in restitution.

The Glamour Shot Bandit appears to be a bit smarter than the Barbie Bandits and their cohort. She’s waiting to spend her money, staying clear of surveillance areas, and keeping an extremely low profile under her wigs, sunglasses and scarves.

5. Social Media Will Have Fun With Her Nickname

In today’s selfie culture, anyone named the Glamour Shot Bandit is going to grab some attention. Not only because the FBI’s Bank Crime Statistics of 2018 states that a mere 7 percent of bank robberies are performed by women, but her heist outfits make her look like the missing cast member of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Perhaps a better name for her instead of glamour shot bandit would be Easy Colfax hooker bandit with those outfits. She doesn't need or deserve to be complimented. Hope she doesn't hurt anyone. — Kathy McDonald (@katmac2co) April 8, 2019

But jokes aside, the Glamour Shot Bandit is a real person who’s armed and wanted by the FBI. Anyone with tips should call in the information.

