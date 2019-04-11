WATCH: Julian Assange Arrested in London [VIDEO]

The founder of Wikileaks, facing charges in the U.S. and the U.K. was arrested Thursday morning in London. Sexual assault charges against Assange in Sweden may be resurrected, the AP reported.

Assange was removed from the Ecuadorian Embassy there where he’s spent the past six years. The arrest came as Ecuadorian President Lenín Moreno said his county withdrew his asylum.

Reuters reported the UK will not extradite him to a country with the death penalty.

New Scotland Yard reported his arrest:

“Julian Assange, 47, (03.07.71) has today, Thursday 11 April, been arrested by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) at the Embassy of Ecuador, Hans Crescent, SW1 on a warrant issued by Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 29 June 2012, for failing to surrender to the court.

He has been taken into custody at a central London police station where he will remain, before being presented before Westminster Magistrates’ Court as soon as is possible.

The MPS had a duty to execute the warrant, on behalf of Westminster Magistrates’ Court, and was invited into the embassy by the Ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government’s withdrawal of asylum.”

Shortly after, the Metropolitan Police said it had also arrested Assange on behalf of the U.S.

“Julian Assange, 47, (03.07.71) has today, Thursday 11 April, been further arrested on behalf of the United States authorities, at 10:53hrs after his arrival at a central London police station. This is an extradition warrant under Section 73 of the Extradition Act. He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court as soon as possible.”

Edward Snowden called the arrest “a dark moment for press freedom.”

Images of Ecuador's ambassador inviting the UK's secret police into the embassy to drag a publisher of–like it or not–award-winning journalism out of the building are going to end up in the history books. Assange's critics may cheer, but this is a dark moment for press freedom. https://t.co/ys1AIdh2FP — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) April 11, 2019

