Is Klay Thompson Dating Actress Eiza Gonzalez?

Just because Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson was in the midst of playing against the Los Angeles Clippers in Round 1 of the Western Conference NBA playoffs, doesn’t mean he can’t also have time to date. The night before playing Game 6 in Los Angeles, Thompson was spotted out having dinner with Gorilla vs. Kong star Eiza Gonzalez.

As reported by TMZ, the basketball star and actress had dinner at a private table in West Hollywood’s A.O.C. restaurant. And those worried Thompson hanging out with a gorgeous actress would distract him from the game can rest easy. While Thompson only scored 9 points, the Warriors still defeated the Clippers 129-110 in Game 6, and will advance to Round 2 to play the Houston Rockets.