Michael Cummins: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael Cummins is wanted in connection with multiple homicides in Sumner County, Tennessee, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Saturday. Here is what we know so far about Cummins and what happened. This is a developing story.

1. Officials Said Cummins May Be Armed & in the Woods

In a tweet shared by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), officials said that Michael Cummins could be hiding in the woods near where the homicide victims were found. He could be armed, so the public is asked not to approach him but to call 911 immediately if they see him or have any idea where he might be.

2. Four People Were Found Dead in a Home in Sumner County

Officials said that several people were found dead in a home in the 1000 block of Charles Brown Road in Sumner County, WKRN reported. You can see a map of the general area where they were found above. The exact home where the bodies were found was between Westmoreland and Oak Grove, Tennessean reported.

3. A Fifth Person Was Found Dead in a Home on Luby Brown Road

A fifth person was found dead inside a home on Luby Brown Road, WHNT reported. (An earlier report from the police incorrectly said it was Luvy Daniels road.) Police believe this death is connected to the others, but have not yet said why.

4. Officials Said Earlier that the Suspect Might Be Driving a Black Kia

An earlier Facebook post from the Westmoreland Police Department warned residents in the area to stay on the lookout for a white male suspect. They said he might be driving a black Kia, Tennessean reported.

5. Officials Have Not Yet Said Why They Believe Cummins Is Connected to the Homicides, & They Have Not Shared a Motive

Officials at this time have released few details about Cummins or the homicides. They haven’t shared the cause of the deaths or why they think Cummins might be connected. They have not shared any details about a possible motive yet either.

This is a developing story.