Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan is an Egyptian man who was arrested at a West Virginia mall after a distraught mother said that he was trying to kidnap her child. Zayan was jailed, and authorities in West Virginia contacted the Egyptian government. But hours later, the child’s mother said that the whole incident may have been a cultural misunderstanding.

Zayan has been released from jail, although he’ll probably still face some charges. Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Mother Said She Thought Zayan Was Trying to Abduct Her Daughter, So She Pulled a Gun on Him

A woman in Barboursville, West Virginia said she was clothes shopping with her five year old daughter when she encountered Zayan. They were all in the Old Navy store in the Huntington Mall. The woman called 911 to say that he had tried to grab her daughter. She then pulled out her gun to scare Zayan away.

Zayan apparently fled when the woman pulled out her gun. But she told mall security about him, and they hunted for him, eventually finding him in the mall’s food court. They took him into custody and he was taken to jail for booking.

2. The Girl’s Mother Later Said Zayan May Have Just Been Patting Her Daughter on the Head, Instead of Trying to Abduct Her

After Zayan was booked, authorities took a look at video evidence from the scene. They also talked to shoppers who had been in the mall. But they weren’t able to find any witnesses to confirm the woman’s story. And, they said, the video evidence showed that there were “inconsistencies” in the woman’s story.

When police brought the mother in for questioning, she eventually said that she might have over-reacted to Zayan. She said that when she thought about it, it was possible that the whole thing stemmed from a “cultural misunderstanding.” She had originally thought that he was trying to pull her daughter away by the hair, but after thinking about it, she said, he might have been just patting her daughter on the head.

3. Zayan Was Charged with a Felony & Ordered to Surrender His Passport

Zayan was arrested on Monday evening and was arraigned at the Cabell County Courthouse later that night. He was charged with a felony count of attempted kidnapping and was ordered to turn in his Egyptian passport and remain in West Virginia. An Arabic-language translator was on hand for the arraignment.

News reports said Zayan was still officially charged with attempted kidnapping, but those charges are expected to be dropped soon. It wasn’t clear whether the woman would face any charges.

4. Zayan Is an Engineer Who Also Has Family in West Virginia

Zayan’s family was waiting for him on Tuesday night when he was released from Western Regional jail on bail. News reports describe an emotional reunion between Zayan and his relatives with Zayan and others “openly weeping” with relief. Zayan, an engineer, is originally from Egypt. The Egyptian consulate has been in touch with authorities in West Virginia in connection with the case.

5. Zayan Could Still Face a Battery Charge

