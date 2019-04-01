Nipsey Hussle Autopsy Report: What Was the Rapper’s Cause of Death?

Nipsey Hussle’s autopsy reveals he died of gunshot wounds to the head and stomach, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

You can see the report below, which confirms a conclusion that many already have come to in the last 24 hours: Hussle’s death was ruled a homicide, officially.

The report reads,

“Ermias Joseph Asghedom, the rapper known as Nipsey Hussle, was found to have died from gunshot wounds of the head and torso, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined. On March 31, Asghedom (DOB: 8/15/85) was reportedly shot in the 3400 block of West Slauson Avenue in Los Angeles. Paramedics were called and Asghedom was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m. Today, an autopsy was performed, and it was determined that Asghedom died from gunshot wounds of the head and torso. The manner of death was certified as a homicide.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Hussle Was 33 Years Old at the Time of His Death

At the time of his untimely and tragic death, Hussle was a mere 33 years old. He had two young children, Emani and Kross, and was in a relationship with actress Lauren London.

In a 2018 interview with Billboard, following the release of Victory Lap, Hussle was asked how he imagined his legacy to play out over the course of his life. The question in particular was “What are you aiming for in terms of legacy?”

Hussle replied,