Robert & Jackie Fakler: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Robert and Jackie Fakler are the husband and wife owners of RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan, North Dakota. On April 1, police in the town, a suburb of Bismarck, responded to a medical call at the business. While there, officers discovered “several” dead bodies, reports the Grand Forks Herald. The incident is being investigated by the Mandan Police Department, the Morton County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The police were initially called to RJR at around 7:30 a.m. local time.

There were four bodies found at RJR, four males and one female. Police have said that it is being treated as a homicide and detectives are looking for a suspect in the crime. The victims have not been positively identified. Authorities have said that the public is not at risk and that it is thought to have been an isolated incident.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A Friend Said She Last Saw the Couple on the Night of March 30 at a Restaurant

A brief statement on the RJR Facebook page on the morning of April 1 simply read, “We will be closed today.” According to the company’s website, RJR specializes in property management in the Bismarck area. Mandan is is located west of Bismarck, by the Missouri River.

Police are investigating multiple dead bodies at RJR Maintenance in Mandan. — Megan Hoffman (@megmhoffman) April 1, 2019

Speaking to the Associated Press, a friend of the Faklers, Judy Praus, said she last the couple on the night of March 30 in a restaurant. Praus said when she was told about the gruesome discovery, she “shattered. Unbelievable.” While the AP also reported that a woman who was at RJR’s building on April 1, Gina Kessel, said she was there to pick up her son who had simply told her “something is going on.” Kessel’s son, Mitchell, is an employee at RJR. When she picked him, the AP reports that the pair were in tears. That article mentions that RJR is “somewhat isolated despite its location in a business district near a busy main road known as The Strip.” The business is located between a golf course and a soccer complex.

2. Surveillance Video From the Morning of April 1 Showed One Truck Driving Up to the RJR Office Before the Police Were Called

The manager of a nearby bowling alley, Darin Helbling, told the AP that the police had come to him to ask to see his outside surveillance videos. One report says that Helbling’s surveillance video shows a truck pulling into the RJR parking lot at around 7 a.m. Four minutes later, an RJR company truck pulled out of the business. No other cars pull into the building until the police showed up at 7:30 a.m.

3. Robert & Jackie Fakler’s Daughter Works as a Bookkeeper at the Business

There is 22 employees listed on the RJR “Meet Our Team” section of the official website. On his Facebook page, one of Jackie Fakler’s cousins says he is employed at RJR. While the couple’s daughter is a bookkeeper for RJR. The business has been in operation for over 20 years, collecting rents for landlords, organizing renting out apartments, maintaining buildings for landlords in addition to snow and lawn care. Under each employee’s photo, each is afforded a quote. Robert Fakler wrote under his photo, “Say hello to my little friend,” a reference to an iconic line spoken by Al Pacino in “Scarface.” While Jackie wrote under her photo, “Never say never.” The business website says that RJR overs 24 hour, 7- days a week service. The company also rents out storage units. The company moved into its current office in November 2017.

One of the company’s clients, Suzette Wall, told KX News on April 1, “I had a walk through scheduled and they never showed and I came here to see what was going on and I stayed–they have been great people to lease from. Always very courteous and kind and caring and I just want to know that they are alright.”

4. The Couple Was Married on July 4, 1986

According to Jackie Fakler’s Facebook page, she is from Epping, North Dakota, where she attended Epping High School, and now lives in Baldwin, North Dakota. On Robert Fakler’s Facebook page, he says he is from Williston, North Dakota, and attended Williston High School. The couple was married on July 4, 1986.

5. On March 30, One Employee of RJR Said on Facebook That His Co-workers Were ‘Some of the Most Amazing People I Know

On March 30, an RJR employee, Ben Pace, wrote on Facebook, “This morning, I spent time with some of the most amazing people I know. Cleaning up garbage and making the world a little prettier! #HappySpring The RJR Maintenance & Management crew is my favorite.” While on the morning of April 1, Pace wrote on Facebook, “I am okay. To people prying for information, please stop. For the ones checking in on me, thank you from the bottom of heart.” That status update was flooded with comments from people offering thoughts and prayers regarding the situation.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side