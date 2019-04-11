SpaceX Successfully Lands Center Core on Drone Ship for First Time & Twitter Celebrates

For the very first time ever, SpaceX successfully landed all three boosters, including the center core. The center core landed successfully on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You after Falcon Heavy’s launch today, marking a historic first in SpaceX’s history.

This is a photo from the live stream showing the center core successfully landed.

Unfortunately, the live stream went out just as it was about to make the landing. This was the screen as people cheered and the core landed:

Here are photos of the side boosters successfully landing before the center core. SpaceX has landed the side boosters successfully on many occasions but the center core was a first.

People on Twitter and around the world are celebrating the successful center core landing.

What a truly remarkable event seeing both boosters and the center core of the #FalconHeavy land successfully. A magnificent site to behold, great job to the @SpaceX team. — Brad (@Bradez1571) April 11, 2019

What an amazing feeling knowing the @SpaceX center core landed for the first time ….yes!!! yes!! and yes!!!! #FalconHeavy #Amazing pic.twitter.com/fepfacpAZL — Lauren L. Morgan (@lala3369) April 11, 2019

Watching those two boosters land in tandem is one of the coolest sights ever in space technology. And then the center core as well! Great work, @SpaceX! pic.twitter.com/GItMIXyDlV — Dave Fairchild (@ddfairchild) April 11, 2019

Space x landing center core like… pic.twitter.com/MaAKIOdqpU — Kevin T. 🇷🇼 (@Tuyiskevin) April 11, 2019

boosters landed simultaneously and center core landed successfully pic.twitter.com/uA2IQ9TKLL — .blue (@ChrisMichalak97) April 11, 2019

The Falcon Heavy launched at 6:35 p.m. Eastern after being delayed one day due to wind shear.

The Falcons have landed pic.twitter.com/BGQRNuYMVH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 11, 2019

The satellite will be deployed about 34 minutes after liftoff. After booster separation, the two side boosters landed at SpaceX’s two landing zones at Cape Canaveral Air Force base in Florida. The center core also landed on the droneship in the Atlantic Ocean called “Of Course I Still Love You.”

Here’s the mission timeline for today, as shared by SpaceX. The times are in minutes and seconds after launch and some parts of the timeline have already occurred.

01:09 Max Q (moment of peak mechanical stress on the rocket)

02:30 Booster engine cutoff (BECO)

02:34 Side boosters separate from center core

02:51 Side boosters begin boostback burn

03:31 Center core engine shutdown/main engine cutoff (MECO)

03:35 Center core and 2nd stage separate

03:42 2nd stage engine starts

04:07 Fairing deployment

06:11 Side boosters begin entry burn

07:00 Center core begins entry burn

07:51 Side booster landings

08:48 2nd stage engine cutoff (SECO-1)

09:48 Center core landing

27:34 2nd stage engine restarts

29:00 2nd stage engine cutoff (SECO-2)

34:02 Arabsat-6A satellite deployment

Some are asking about the fairing, but SpaceX was not planning on trying to catch the fairings today, although they will be retrieved.