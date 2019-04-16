Stephanie & Joanna Telusme: A Tribute to Slain Miami Sisters

Stephanie and Joanna Telusme have been identified as the two victims in a shooting that took place in Miami-Dade in the early hours of April 14. A GoFundMe page that has been set up to help to pay for the funerals of the sisters described the pair as “beautiful souls” who were “inseparable.” The page goes on, “Both girls filled with so much life, so much potential, and so much more experiences to live, but God chose to call you ladies home. No one can ever be prepared for an unexpected moment as such.”

Stephanie Telusme was 27 years old. Joanna Telusme was 23 years old. No motive has been made public for the shooting. Stephanie had been working as a medical assistant and was a YouTube vlogger. Joanna was a dental assistant who also had an interest in vlogging, reports WSVN.

There’s also a message about gun violence in America on the page which reads, “Gun violence must stop. Today our family lost two daughters, two sisters, two aunts, two cousins, two granddaughters, two nieces, and two friends.” At the time of writing, the page has raised over $24,000 of a $30,000 goal.

Police Have Arrested Somebody Who Was Found Nearby in a Car With an AK-47

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Stephanie and Joanna were shot dead in what’s being referred to as a “drive-by shooting” along Northwest 19 Avenue and 60 Street in the Liberty City housing complex.

Two other people, a 30-year-old man, Robert Charles, and a 24-year-old woman, Jennifer Charles, were also wounded in the attack. They are both in stable condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Officers were called to the scene at around 1:30 a.m. on April 14.

Shortly afterward, three men were stopped in a car driving nearby, two of those men were released without charge while another, Malik Cox, 23, was held on an unrelated marijuana offense. The Miami Herald reports that an AK-47 and a handgun was found in the car.

A Cousin Said the Sisters Were ‘En Route to Have Fun for the Night’ When They Were Killed

A cousin of Stephanie and Joanna’s, Terry Silien, told WSVN, “They came to visit somebody, en route to have fun for the night, and I heard that they were shot and killed, so it’s crazy. They go pick up a friend or see a friend, one of the two, and end up getting shot and hit in the crossfire. Somebody shooting recklessly or shooting at somebody or whatever, and two sisters are gone tonight… They were like little sisters to me.”

In a separate interview with NBC Miami, Silien said, “It’s just crazy, they’re not even from around this area, and they go pick up a friend or see a friend, one of the two, and end up getting shot and hit in the crossfire, somebody shooting recklessly, shooting at somebody or whatever, and two sisters are gone tonight.”

Another Sister Said in the Wake of the Shooting, ‘Heaven Gained 2 Beautiful Angels’

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the Miami Herald reported that a woman was seen at the crime scene screaming, “Let me see my sister. What were they doing all the way over here? What am I going to do with my parents?”

Sonia Telusme, who identified as a sister of the deceased women, told WSVN, “No one was expecting this. This wasn’t supposed to happen to them. I’m just trying not to be angry and just keep praying to God to not be angry. Heaven gained two beautiful angels, and they can be the most powerful angels in our lives.”

