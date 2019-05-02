Chase Bliss Colasurdo: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chase Bliss Colasurdo is a 27-year-old from Kent, Washington, who was arrested and charged with transmitting interstate death threats against President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, his son Donald Trump Jr., and right wing media journalist, Ben Shapiro on May 1.

In the 7-page felony complaint, prosecutors say the FBI first began investigating Colasurdo after a “concerned citizen” was alarmed by his extremely anti-semitic posts on social media. In addition to his thousands of disturbing and erratic Instagram posts over the past few months, investigators found he sent an email on February 26, to five different news outlets writing “I’m going to personally execute White House Senior Advisor J.K. for his countless treasonous crimes,” court documents show.

The following day on Instagram, Colasurdo, an amateur MMA fighter, posted a photo of himself with what appears to be a black handgun and wrote in the caption section, “I made a death threat to J.K. yesterday, and I have not been arrested yet. Almost like I have special forces murdering anyone trying to fuck with me or something… By the way, I do still plan on personally executing him, ideally.”

There are many violent threats on his Instagram page, and toward such a wide array of public figures, but his account remains active, despite seemingly being against rules set by Instagram’s parent company, Facebook. Federal authorities also said that numerous weapons and ammunition were found during a search of his home.

Here’s what you need to know about Chase Bliss Colasurdo:

1. He Considers Synagogue Shooter John Earnest To Be ‘A Saint,’ the FBI Says

For most people, the name John Earnest, the 19-year-old accused of shooting up the Chabad of Poway in California, brings up feelings of sadness and frustration. Earnest has been arrested and charged with shooting four people and killing one innocent victim attending Passover services at the San Diego synagogue.

However, Colasurdo wants justice for Earnest, according to court documents. He refers to his acts of terrorism as “self-defense” and “not guilty.”

His praise for Earnest is not surprising when you see that his Instagram page is 95% filled with anti-semitic posts. He called the three citizens who tried to save people during the Chabd of Poway shooting, “3 terrorists.”

2. Colasurdo’s Hate For Jews Transcends Political Parties

The Kent, Washington native is not just a right-wing zealot, he absolutely hates all Jews no matter their political party, according to court documents and his social media posts. His hatred for conservative commentator Ben Shapiro is a main theme on his Instagram page. Of Shapiro, who is Jewish, he wrote in the captions, “Run up in Ben Shapiro’s house with a 9mm and blow his k*ke brains out.”

While Donald Trump Jr. is not Jewish, Colasurdo appears to hate anyone that supports working with the country of Israel. On March 2, he posted a photo of Don Jr. with his children with caption, “Your kids will be fine. You are still going to get executed for treason.”

3. He’s Really Bummed About Being Single

With more than 3,000 Instagram posts dedicated to the praise of Nazis or hate speech against Jewish people, there are few selfies peppered into his account in which he complains about still being single, and having no girlfriend.

There are also a series of photos in which he’s posing with a brunette woman, however, the caption always reads

“She dumped me” with a series of emojis.

He blames Jews for her dumping him, and refers to his ex-girlfriend as a “beautiful sex slave.”

4. Colasurdo’s House was Filled With Weapons & A Framed Photo of Adolf Hitler, Feds Say

When federal agents dug into Colasurdo’s emails, they said they found he had made purchases of body armor, a bulletproof baseball cap, rifle armor and 300 rounds of 9mm ammunition. On April 3, Colasurdo attempted to buy a $549 Sig Sauer 9mm pistol from an online retailer, but because the Secret Service had already flagged Colasurdo’s name in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, the purchase was denied, according to court documents.

After his arrest, a search of his home revealed Colasrudo owned already owned ballistic armor, ammunition, and numerous types of firearm accessories, such as night vision goggles, and a gas, mask, prosecutors said. The 27-year-old also owned a framed portrait of Adolph Hitler, a Nazi flag, and anti-Semitic books like The Protocols of Learned Elders of Zion, according to court documents.

You can read the full criminal complaint below:

5. He Was Arrested & Held in a Mental Facility in 2015

Colasurdo appears to be suffering from mental health issues, and he’s been arrested on assault charges twice before. In 2015, he was arrested after police said he caused a disturbance at AMC Kickboxing in Kirkland, Washington, in which he was charged with assaulting the owner of the business. At the time, he told officers he had smoked methamphetamine and marijuana, and drank alcohol prior to the assault. As the court documents show, he was then transported to a mental health facility where he then attempted to grab a police officer’s gun, and needed to be “handcuffed to the bedrail,” according to court documents.

During an interview with federal agents last month, he claimed that he never planned to hurt anyone and that he was previously diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia after the 2015 assault arrest landed him in King County Mental Health Court, court documents show.

