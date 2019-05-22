Fatboy SSE: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Fatboy SSE, whose legal name is Tyriq Thomas Kimbrough, is a rapper and comedian who has found fame through his presence on social media. He will appear in Master P’s movie I Got the Hook Up 2 due out in July 2019.

On May 20, Fatboy SSE was arrested in Jersey City. TMZ reports he was pulled over for a traffic violation. The police ran his license and discovered it was suspended. Police also found outstanding bench warrants, which caused them to search the rapper’s vehicle and find marijuana. Fatboy was arrested on one count of possession and two counts of bail jumping for his warrants. The rapper and comedian has been in jail five times before.

On May 22, Fatboy SSE posted a video on his Instagram page accusing the Jersey City cops of targeting him. “You n****s are targeting me, you know what I’m saying? You know I ain’t out here doing no bullshit but you target me. Y’all rip my car apart … trying to find a gun. You ain’t find shit. I’m out here doing something positive.” He said.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Fatboy SSE Has 5.5 Million Followers on Instagram

Fatboy SSE has become a popular social media star, and he has 5.5 million Instagram followers. His comedy skits are credited for helping him grow his following on the platform, but Fatboy SSE also shares plenty of selfies showing off how much cash and weed he has. In an interview with 15 Minutes of Fame he confirmed that his viral fame began with a video he posted of a Big Mac being smacked out of his hand.

In an interview with Angie Martinez on Power 105.1 in New York, he credited Cardi B with paving the way for social media stars like himself. “Cardi B, she set the blueprint for social media stuff. She went crazy and she did her thing. She came out strong boxing them out, and she made them believe. That’s what I’m doing now.” He said.

2. Fatboy SSE Has Released Three Rap Albums

In addition to his viral comedy skits, Fatboy SSE is also a serious rapper. He has released three albums on his label FatBoyGang and has a distribution deal with Empire. In 2017, he put out A Fat Kid Loves Cake and 2 Fat, both of which leaned more toward the comedic side of rap. In 2018, he released Boobie from the Block which he describes as a full-fledged rap album.

He told Hip Hop DX, “We just really wanted it to be about love and positivity. I’m just spitting bars trying to prove that I can really rap. I wanted to show people that I’m serious. This is the perfect time for me to drop my project because everything is going good in my life. I’m going back to the essence of my roots and going to the real music side. Everybody in my life calls me Boobie so when you hear the tape you are getting to know the real me.”

3. Fatboy Revealed That SSE Stands for Star Side Entertainment

In an interview with DJ Smallz, the rapper explained that SSE stands for Star Side Entertainment. He said, “I put it in, Star Side Entertainment, to keep it professional. Instead of being Fatboy, because everybody has Fatboy, Fatboy SSE. That is me. That’s my hood. I take my hood everywhere I go.”

4. Fatboy Was Hand Picked by Master P for His Role in I Got the Hook Up 2

Despite his social media fame, Fatboy SSE hasn’t quite reached mainstream status yet. However, his role in Master P’s upcoming summer comedy I Got the Hook Up 2 will bring Fatboy to a wider audience soon. Master P told TMZ that he was excited to work with Fatboy, describing him as a natural talent. He said, “What we’re doing with ‘I Got the Hook-Up 2’ is genius.”

In a video posted by Vlad TV on December 30, 2018, Fatboy said that Master P had promised him $1 million for his work in the movie, but he said he had only been paid $100,000. He went on to say that the biggest things he learned from Master P are, “prosperity and respect. He’s worth $500 million and he still carries himself like he’s working. He’s always working.”

5. Fatboy Has Been in Jail 5 Times Before

Fatboy grew up in Irvington, New Jersey which he describes as one of the rougher parts of Essex County. He told Vlad TV that he started selling drugs when he was just 14. He started off selling marijuana and eventually moved into dealing in harder drugs such as crack cocaine.

He said that between the ages of 18 and 22 he had been locked up five times on possession charges. After one stay in jail, he got a job at Chipotle in an effort to stop selling drugs. After three months, he was fired for coming to work late.