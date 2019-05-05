Harlan Bengel: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Harlan Bengel is the Broadway actor whose body was found hanging from a Central Park overpass at daybreak on Friday, March 3. Authorities said his death seemed to be a suicide, but they were still investigating the incident. Bengel, 45, was found dangling by a long orange cord from the Winterdale Arch near Central Park West and West 82nd Street. He had a bag tied around his head and a note in his pocket.

Bengel’s body was found by a passerby, who called 911. Here’s what you need to know about Harlan Bengel:

1. Bengel Left a Note Asking Whoever Found Him to Call a Certain Person

Police say that Bengel had a note in his pocket when he died. News reports speculated about whether the actor had left a suicide note, but the Daily News reports that the note was actually a request, asking whoever found his body to please call a certain person at a certain phone number. Police have not disclosed who that person was.

Bengel, 45, has appeared in the “Phantom of the Opera” and “War Horse.” Cast members of Phantom of the Opera told the New York Post that they were “devastated” to learn of his death. “Absolutely devastated — a sad environment backstage today, but all I can do is do my duty and perform to honor his legacy,” one cast member, who asked not to be named, said.

2. Bengel Married the Model & Actress Jennifer Piacenti in 2004, but the Couple Was Divorced

Bengel’s biography on IMDB says that he married Jennifer Piacenti, an actress and model, in 2004. The Daily News reports that Bengel and Piacenti were divrced but that they remained close friends.

Piacenti, an avid sports fan, lives in Los Angeles. She has not publicly commented on Bengel’s death yet.

3. Bengel Struggled With Mental Illness

Police said that Bengel, 45, struggled with mental illness for years.

4. Bengel Grew Up in Las Vegas & Was Passionate About Entertainment from a Young Age

Harlan Bengel was born on August 22, 1973 in Las Vegas, Nevada. His mother, Jann, was a homemaker and his father, Henry, was an industrial pressman. Bengel had three older siblings.

According to his IMDB biography, Bengel was always fascinated by Hollywood and the entertainment industry. As a boy, he had a video camera which he loved to use to make short films. Later, as a teenager, he studied ballet and singing. Bengel has danced with the San Francisco Ballet, Metropolitan Opera Ballet and Tulsa Ballet. He had a role as a dancer in the Phantom of the Opera and had also appeared in War Horse.

5. Bengel’s Facebook Profile Shows a Man Standing on a Bridge

Harlan Bengel’s Facebook profile was last updated in 2017. It shows a man in a cowboy hat standing on a narrow bridge and facing a mountain. Bengel’s twitter profile shows the actor vaulting over a railing on a New York City rooftop.

