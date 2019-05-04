737 Plane Goes Off Runway at NAS Jacksonville Into Water

A Boeing 737 carrying 140 people from Guantanamo Bay has crashed at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida. The incident happened at 9:40 PM on Friday when the Miami Air International plane ran off the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville in Florida and into the St. Johns River.

#JSO Marine Unit was called to assist @NASJax_ in reference to a commercial airplane in shallow water. The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for. pic.twitter.com/4n1Fyu5nTS — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2019

Pic of Miami Air 737 in St. Johns River off @NASJax_. Sent to me from Navy source. All 142 alive and accounted for. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/xblYemNXJq — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) May 4, 2019

We’re at main command center as more rescuers arrive to site of 737 in river. pic.twitter.com/cSVXganUxK — Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) May 4, 2019

Flight BSK293 was carrying 140 people including 133 passengers and 7 crew members. The plane crashed into a relatively shallow dredge in the river and the passenger cabin was not submerged. “I’ve been briefed that all lives have been accounted for,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said. Rescue teams are working to control the jet fuel in the water and searching for two dogs and a cat that are still unaccounted for.

4. All alive and accounted for. Our Fire and Rescue teams are family to all. @JFRDJAX @jaff122 — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) May 4, 2019

The flight was not a commercial flight but rather a Miami Air charter 737 operating to NAS Jacksonville. The flight radar detail ended with the aircraft at 975 feet approaching NIP from the east. The flight eventually ended up in the St. Johns River to the west of the field. The crash was most likely caused by heavy thunderstorms in the area. There was a large storm right above the field when the crash occurred.

.@flightradar24 data ends with the aircraft at 975 feet approaching NIP from the east, eventually ending up in the river to the west of the field.https://t.co/y1XLSLXR87 pic.twitter.com/VdtDaBMy4X — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) May 4, 2019

A small storm cell just moved over Jacksonville, Fla. and out into the Atlantic as a 737 with 150 passengers appears to have slid off the runway there. pic.twitter.com/2DQu2RiESV — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) May 4, 2019

The White House has been briefed President Donald Trump reached out to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry to provide assistance as the situation was developing.

6. @realDonaldTrump White House called to help as the situation was developing. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) May 4, 2019

This was at least the second incident involving this aircraft. The first incident occurred on September 28, 2012 at the Concord Regional Airport in North Carolina. The plane was carrying a group of NASCAR drivers and got stuck in the grass on the runway. It’s unclear how the plane ended up in the grass but it was eventually pulled out. None of the passengers were hurt.