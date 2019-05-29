Jacob Schwartz: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jacob Schwartz is the former De Blasio administration official who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography. Schwartz, 31, faces a sentence of up to 3 years in jail. Schwartz’s case has dragged through the courts for over two years now. Schwartz, a prominent young Democrat in New York, was first arrested on child pornography charges back in 2017.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Prosecutors Say Schwartz Downloaded More Than 3,000 Child Porn Images, Including Some Showing Girls as Young as 6 Months

Schwartz was first arrested on child porn charges in March 2017. At the time, authorities said that he had stored 3,000 child porn images and 89 videos on a laptop. Authorities said that the images showed girls — some of them extremely young — performing sex acts on adult men. According to court papers, that included “young nude females between the approximate ages of 6 months and 16, engaging in sexual conduct… on an adult male.”

Schwartz pleaded guilty on May 29 and faces a sentence of up to three years in jail.

2. Schwartz Was the President of the Manhattan Young Democrats & Worked on Obama’s 2012 Campaign

Jacob Schwartz was once the president of the Manhattan Young Democrats; he was also the downstate region vice president of the New York State Young Democrats. But after his 2017 arrest, Schwartz was kicked out of both groups, and his name was taken off of their websites. A statement from the Manhattan Young Democrats at the time said the organization was “shocked” by the allegations against Schwartz, and added that he was “no longer a member of the board, and an interim president is now in place.”

Schwartz also worked for Barack Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign, serving as a field organizer in Lehigh Valley, Pa.

3. Schwartz’s Father Is a Prominent Democratic Politician

Jacob Schwartz is the only son of Arthur Schwartz, a civil rights lawyer and long-time district leader for New York’s Greenwich Village neighborhood. Arthur Schwartz was first elected to be district leader in 1995.

When Jacob was arrested in 2017, Arthur described the situation as “tragic.” “It’s heartbreaking for me — I’ve been crying a lot,” Arthur told The Villager at the time. “He’s my first son. He’s my only son. Kids are like a project… .” But Arthur also reminisced about his son’s childhood playing Little League. He said that Jacob “knew” that what he had done was “wrong.”

4. Schwartz Worked as a Graphic Designer for the City of New York

Until his arrest, Schwartz held a job working for the City of New York, earning a $66,360 salary as a computer programmer analyst in the city Department of Design and Construction. He worked on the so-called “Build It Back” Hurricane Sandy recovery and resiliency program. Schwartz was fired after being arrested on child porn charges in 2017.

5. Schwartz Started Therapy Sessions After His Arrest

Jacob Schwartz’s father, Arthur, said that his son was going to start therapy after he was arrested on child porn charges in 2017. Jacob’s lawyer, James Roth, said at the time that his client was “troubled” and was willing to seek help. “If the alleged actions are true, it really seems like a product of someone with a psychological problem calling out for help, not to evade the law,” said Roth. “He surrendered his computer and gave them consent to search.”

