Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Defends Killing Dog in Instagram Rant

After Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans posted a series of tweets on Tuesday night in response to allegations that her husband David Eason shot and killed her French bulldog, Nugget, on Wednesday morning, Eason responded to the news on Instagram. He both admitted and defended choosing to kill her dog.

Eason, 30, posted a video and a series of photos featuring their 2-year-old daughter Ensley on the social media site with the caption “I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he captioned the clip. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

He included a close-up photo of his daughter’s cheek which appeared to have a red mark for which he alludes was a bruise caused by Jenelle’s dog. He wrote, “You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

The drama started early Tuesday afternoon, after Radar Online reported that a “frantic” call was made to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Department, who immediately visited Evans’ home to investigate the cause. “A call was made today, and it was relayed that the woman’s husband had killed her dog,” the Sheriff’s Department told Radar. “The Sheriff is out there right now investigating and there will be an incident report filed later.”

A source told US Weekly, “David shot the dog” after “the dog nipped at Ensley and that prompted David’s decision to shoot it.” While the magazine also reported that Evans, 27, had packed a bag and fled their home because ” she didn’t feel safe with David,” the reality star spoke out via Twitter to say such news was false.

“I didn’t ‘run away from home,'” she wrote. “Haven’t been home all day and been busy taking care of my kids and myself. Had no idea any visitors came by my house… still don’t know what happened at my house. Please stop making up rumors. I haven’t spoken to any media and still not. Bye.”

