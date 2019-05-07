Lindsey Glass: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Plano, Texas bartender Lindsey Glass, 27, was arrested on April 27, 2019, and charged with over-serving mass shooter Spencer Hight. On the night of September 10, 2017, Hight entered the home he owned with his estranged wife Meredith, and went on a rampage, killing her and seven friends. The group had gathered for a party to watch a Dallas Cowboys game.



Glass was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of violating the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission’s (TABC) code pertaining to the “Sale of Certain Persons.” The code says that “a person commits an offense if the person with criminal negligence sells an alcoholic beverage to a habitual drunkard or an intoxicated or insane person.” The charge carries a punishment of $500 and up to a year in jail.Hight’s victims included wife Meredith, 27, Anthony “Tony” Michael Cross, 33, Olivia Nicole Deffner, 24, James Richard Dunlop, 29, Darryl William Hawkins, 22, Rion Christopher Morgan, 31, Myah Sade Bass, 28 and Caleb Seth Edwards, 25. A ninth person survived the shooting but sustained injuries. Spencer Hight was shot and fatally wounded by a police officer who responded to the scene and confronted him in the home.

Here’s what you need to know about Lindsey Glass and what happened after she served Spencer Hight.

1. Lindsey Glass Knew Spencer and was Friends with Meredith

Investigators discovered that Hight, 32, was seeking revenge against his wife, Meredith, 27, who had filed for divorce in July 2017, citing “Discord or Conflict of Personalities.” Hight made the Local Public House his first stop before killing his wife and seven others on the eve of what would have been the couple’s sixth wedding anniversary. Glass knew Spencer Hight and was friends with Meredith, who lived just three blocks away. Glass’ attorney Scott Palmer revealed that she had been invited to Meredith’s watch party.The couple had married in 2011 after meeting at the University of Texas. Soon after buying their home in 2015, Spencer Hight lost his job with Texas Instruments. Depressed over finances and his failing marriage, Hight soon began drinking heavily and became more isolated from family and friends. After filing for divorce, Meredith told her mother that he had been physically abusive.

Close friend Elizabeth Smith told the Dallas Morning News, “It was rare that I ever saw him happy.” Smith contrasted Spencer Hight’s personality to that of Meredith. “She just enjoyed life, and I think, in contrast, Spencer didn’t, and that was always hard for them to reconcile,” she added.

2. Glass Violated Texas Law by Over-Serving Hight



Hight’s autopsy revealed that his blood alcohol level was .33, more than four times higher than the legal limit. Glass texted bar manager Timothy Brandt Banks, saying Hight “had 2 gins and he only had 2 beers and a shot when he came back. I think he was at another bar while he was gone.”

Investigators learned that Glass had witnessed Hight walking with an unsteady gait. He was also bumping into bar furniture. While Hight was in the Local Public House, Glass was texting with Banks telling him that Hight was drunk and “acting weird.”

3. Hight Brought a Gun and a Knife Into the Bar

Glass also texted Banks to say “Spencer has a big knife on the bar and is spinning it and just asked for his tab and said I have to go do some dirty work……psychoooooooo.” According to the TABC, Glass had been trained through a state certification program to not sell alcohol to anyone who appeared to be intoxicated.

Banks eventually escorted Hight outside, telling him to leave his weapons in his car before re-entering the bar. While the two were outside, Banks offered to drive Hight home or call Uber. During their conversation, Hight told Banks he was having problems with Meredith and needed to “do something tonight.” While Banks tried to console his friend and suggested he should do whatever he had to while sober, Hight insisted that he had to be intoxicated to perform the task.

Glass’ attorney Scott Palmer told NBC DFW that he was shocked by the arrest, saying that law enforcement had originally hailed the bartender as a life-saver. After Hight left the bar, Glass and Banks were so concerned they followed him to Meredith’s home, then called 911 from their car to say that Hight was intoxicated, armed and potentially dangerous. “Lindsey Glass is the person who called 911,” he said.

4. Meredith’s Mother Disagrees With Targeting Glass

Although most of the victims’ families are seeking damages, Meredith Hight’s mother, Debbie Lane, expressed her disapproval. “To single out this bartender seems unfair, a waste of resources and will accomplish nothing. Lane went on to say that resources should be focused on helping domestic violence survivors escape dangerous situations.

5. The Local Public House Voluntarily Surrendered its Liquor License

On August 1, 2018, the Local Public House bar where Glass worked voluntarily gave up its liquor license. Cancellation of the bar’s liquor license was part of an agreement reached between the bar and the Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission (TABC). As part of the settlement with the ABC, the bar did not have to admit any wrongdoing.

According to a press release issued by the TABC, the agency began an investigation of the Local Public House soon after Hight’s rampage. The investigation attempted to determine if the Local Public House had violated Texas State law by serving an intoxicated patron. The investigation also revealed the bar’s staff failed to contact law enforcement when Hight openly displayed weapons while he was drinking. Texas law prohibits having a knife or gun in a bar.

“This case shows the critically important role that TABC-licensed businesses play in upholding public safety” TABC Executive Director Bentley Nettles said. Glass called Timothy Banks,to discuss Hight’s odd behavior. Banks, in turn, called the bar’s owner, Jerry Owen of Mackymo’s Bar & Grill, Inc. to discuss Hight’s behavior. According to the Plano Police, Banks “advised Banks not to call the police.” Banks was so concerned about what Hight might do he offered to tackle Hight so that he wouldn’t be able to get into his car, however, Owen advised against that as well.

Five of the eight victims’ families filed a lawsuit against the Glass and the Local Public House for $1 million in damages. The lawsuit holds the defendants responsible for both over-serving Spight and allowing weapons in the bar. The lawsuit was dropped but attorneys told WFAA they intend to refile in the future. “(Glass’ arrest) confirms what we’ve believed all along – that what they did here was grossly negligent,” attorney for the families Dan Garrigan explained. The Local Public House has since closed.