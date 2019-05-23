LIVESTREAM: Barges Moving Towards Webbers Falls Dam

Two barges somehow broke away from their restraints on Wednesday evening and started to float down the Arkansas River towards the Webbers Falls, Oklahoma lock and dam. Now, more than six hours into the news coverage of the barges, they are expected to hit the dam any minute, potentially causing catastrophic damage.

Here’s a livestream of the dam, as the barges approach:

KJRH reporter Chris DiMaria tweeted, “Local first responders tell me they’ve lost sight of the barges somewhere upriver. They lost contact about a half hour ago. The suspicion is the barges are stuck on one of the bends upriver – the people with floodlights at the dam have stopped shining them on the water. @ KJRH2HD”

Here’s what else you need to know about the barges’ journey:

Earlier in the day, the barges drifted beneath the U.S. 62 bridge, amazing onlookers.

Here’s the video of the barges drifting perfectly beneath the U.S. 62 bridge, too:

As news of the barges broke, the town of Webbers Falls called for an immediate evacuation for all residents, with the fear that the barges might break through the lock and dam, causing disastrous flooding for the area.

According to Tulsa World, state troopers shut down the I-40 bridge and nearby highway area due to the threat of the barges. In a social media statement, town officials wrote, “Evacuate Webbers Falls immediately. The barges are loose and has the potential to hit the lock and dam 16. if the dam breaks it will be catastrophic!! Leave now!!”

According to KWCH, Webbers Falls is a town with a population of 6-700 people. Town officials urged those people to get out while they could, writing in a subsequent Facebook post,

“This is a life threatening situation. If you choose to stay you are doing so at your own risk. If you choose to stay we advice you write your name and personal information on your arm in permanent marker. Please be safe!”

Jeremie Poplin, a Program Director for Buzz Tulsa, wrote, “Officials at Lock and Dam 16 do not expect complete failure if the barges make impact. They expect a few broken gates. # OKwx”

As one might expect, the situation has captured the attention of people across the country, especially those in the area. One Twitter user wrote, “I can’t go to bed until I see these Barges at the dam # OkWx # Flood2019 # BargeWatch2019″

Another wrote, “My husband keeps saying ‘But what about the barges?!?!””

Here’s a photo of the two barges that broke loose from the Port of Muskogee earlier. Didn’t realize they were loose until I checked my photos just now. #Flood2019 #okwx pic.twitter.com/7uNqlZn3BL — Evan A. (@JamMasterEv) May 23, 2019

There was even a Twitter account made by someone impersonating the barges. The handle “Loose Barges,” tweeted throughout the apparent crisis, writing at one point, “Seriously if your near Webbers falls heed the warnings…I really can’t stop myself..sorry for barging into your life so unexpectedly”

At another point, the account wrote, “everyone gets mad when I just barge in :(”

BREAKING: Officials from Muskogee to Webbers Falls have told us two barges have broken loose in the Arkansas River and are heading to the dam north of Webbers Falls. Folks that haven't already evacuated Webbers Falls need to evacuate NOW. pic.twitter.com/WYThXT4STb — Amy Slanchik (@amyslanchik) May 23, 2019

One person wrote, “I’m at risk of having to evacuate my home bc of flooding. Two barges recently broke loose and are heading for a dam that runs the river my town is by. I’m freaking out so any good vibes from who ever you worship are needed.”

Another person who was monitoring the barges as they neared the dam wrote, “Still waiting. Weather guy just got all sciency on us. Saying things like the amount of inertia the barges have will determine the integrity of structural obstacles in the way. This is a super long minute”

Crews waiting to see if the barges come to the dam near Webbers Falls. pic.twitter.com/QUHuZqfusd — Brandon Wholey (@BrandonWholey) May 23, 2019

Only complicating the matter further was the fact that the majority of the barges’ journey has taken place in the dark, making it difficult to take pictures and videos of the progress.

One user tweeted, “The concept of two runaway barges just barreling into a dam and potentially flooding a town during the middle of the night is melting my brain”

The line of vehicles blocked from crossing I-40 at Webbers Falls #oknews pic.twitter.com/HuQwXzerJl — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) May 23, 2019

College football writer George Schroeder also pointed out the dangerous history of loose barges, tweeting, “Unrelated, but … In 2002, the I-40 bridge over the Arkansas River just downstream of Webbers Falls, OK, was struck by two barges. A 580-foot section of the bridge collapsed. 11 vehicles plunged off the bridge. 14 people died.”