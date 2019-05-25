Mass Shooting at Local Bar in Trenton, New Jersey Leaves 10 Wounded

At around 12:25 a.m. ET in Trenton, New Jersey, city police received word of gunfire happening inside the 300 block of Brunswick Avenue, near a local bar. Police arrived to find numerous victims in and around the bar on the block. The exact name of the bar establishment has not yet been released to the public.

At 1:30 a.m. E.T Trenton police spokesman Captain Stephen Varn said ambulance crews had taken five men and five women to local hospitals. He mentioned that one victim critically wounded and taken into emergency surgery. He had suffered a gun shot in the abdomen.

Trenton’s at-large city councilman Jerell Blakeley responded to the news via Facebook. He wrote “Just waking to text messages of the mass shooting on Brunswick Avenue. This kind of carnage shouldn’t normal but is becoming a common occurrence. Every time the weather breaks, the madness descends in this city. I am calling for bringing in the troopers and National Guard to the City. I’m sick and tired of this city not being able to enjoy a nice spring day without the prospect of absolute mayhem and carnage committed by a dissolute and wicked few. They must be stopped.”

The status of the 9 other victims remain unknown. Varn said the the investigation was still in its early phases, and that more updates would be forthcoming. Officers will be investigating the scene thought the night and morning. As of now, there are no updates on the suspected shooter.

While speaking to The Trentonian on the phone on early Saturday morning Blakeley said that police must start cracking down on the “reckless clowns who reign mayhem on the people of the city of Trenton. This cannot be the new normal. This is another mass shooting that there must be a comprehensive response to. If something isn’t done, I wouldn’t recommend anyone go out in Trenton.”

This is the second mass shooting that this New Jersey area has had in the past year. Back in June 2018, there was mass shooting at an art fair in Trenton, New Jersey, in which 22 people were injured and one person was killed.

